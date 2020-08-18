Varsity and Reserve Volleyball
Aug. 25;At Woodlan;6 p.m.
Aug. 27;* At Central Noble;6 p.m.
Aug. 29;Westview Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 2;HERITAGE;6 p.m.
Sept. 3;* CHURUBUSCO;6 p.m.
Sept. 5;Garrett Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 9;DEKALB;6 p.m.
Sept. 10;* At Hamilton;6 p.m.
Sept. 12;JV INVITATIONAL;8 a.m.
Sept. 14;HICKSVILLE, Ohio;6 p.m.
Sept. 15;* GARRETT;6 p.m.
Sept. 17;* At Prairie Heights;6 p.m.
Sept. 22;* LAKELAND;6 p.m.
Sept. 24;* At Westview;6 p.m.
Sept. 26;Fremont JV Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 29;* WEST NOBLE;6 p.m.
Oct. 5;* ANGOLA;6 p.m.
Oct. 6;LAKEWOOD PARK;6 p.m.
Oct. 8;* FREMONT;6 p.m.
Oct. 10;NECC tournament at Garrett;9 a.m.
Oct. 15, 17;Sectional at Fairfield;6 p.m.
Junior High Volleyball
Aug. 27;At DeKalb;5 p.m.
Sept. 1;HICKSVILLE, Ohio;5 p.m.
Sept. 3;CENTRAL NOBLE;5 p.m.
Sept. 8;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Sept. 10;At Woodlan;5 p.m.
Sept. 15;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Sept. 17;At Churubusco;5 p.m.
Sept. 19;EASTSIDE INVITATIONAL;8:30 a.m.
Sept. 21;At Hamilton;5 p.m.
Sept. 22;EDGERTON, Ohio;5 p.m.
Sept. 24;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Sept. 26;Westview Invitational;9 a.m.
Oct. 1;ANGOLA;5 p.m.
Oct. 7;EAST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Oct. 8;At Fremont;5 p.m.
Oct. 14-17;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
Sixth-Grade Volleyball
Sept. 14;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Sept. 19;Fairfield tournament;8:30 a.m.
Sept. 21;WESTVIEW;5 p.m.
Sept. 22;At Lakewood Park;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Sept. 29;At Hamilton;5 p.m.
Oct. 5;At Fremont;5 p.m.
Varsity Soccer
Aug. 18;At New Haven;5 p.m.
Aug. 20;* At West Noble;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 1;* At Prairie Heights;5 p.m.
Sept. 3;At Churubusco;5 p.m.
Sept. 8;* At Lakeland;5 p.m.
Sept. 10;At Woodlan;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12;* At Westview;5 p.m.
Sept. 14;* ANGOLA;5 p.m.
Sept. 15-19;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
Sept. 22;* At Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 24;* CENTRAL NOBLE;5 p.m.
Oct. 5-10 Sectional;at Westview;5 p.m.
Junior High Soccer
Sept. 1;LAKELAND;5 p.m.
Sept. 10;LAKELAND;5 p.m.
Sept. 14;At Angola;5 p.m.
Sept. 16;At Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 24;At Prairie Heights;5 p.m.
Sept. 28;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Oct. 1;WESTVIEW;5 p.m.
Oct. 5;At Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Oct. 6;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Oct. 15-17;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
Varsity Football
Aug. 21;HERITAGE;7 p.m.
Aug. 28;At Adams Central;7 p.m.
Sept. 4;At West Noble;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;* CHURUBUSCO;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;At Garrett;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;* PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;* FREMONT;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;* At Central Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 16;At Angola;7 p.m.
Oct. 23-Nov. 6;Sectional;7 p.m.
Reserve Football
Aug. 24;At Heritage;6 p.m.
Aug. 31;ADAMS CENTRAL;6 p.m.
Sept. 5;WEST NOBLE;10 a.m.
Sept. 14;At Churubusco;6 p.m.
Sept. 21;GARRETT;6 p.m.
Sept. 28;At Prairie Heights;6 p.m.
Oct. 5;At Fremont;6 p.m.
Oct. 12;CENTRAL NOBLE;6 p.m.
Oct. 19;ANGOLA;6 p.m.
Junior High Football
Sept. 1;LAKELAND;5 p.m.
Sept. 8;WEST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Sept. 15;CHURUBUSCO;5 p.m.
Sept. 22;At Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 29;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Oct. 6;FREMONT;5 p.m.
Oct. 13;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Oct. 20;At Angola;5 p.m.
Varsity Cross Country
Aug. 18;DeKalb Invitational;5 p.m.
Aug. 25;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Aug. 29;Baron Classic at DeKalb;9:30 a.m.
Sept. 5;Manchester Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 9;NECC Super Dual at West Noble;6 p.m.
Sept. 12;Northrop Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 15;SMITH ACADEMY;5 p.m.
Sept. 19;West Noble Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Sept. 26;New Haven Invitational;9 a.m.
Oct. 3;NECC meet at Prairie Heights;10 a.m.
Oct. 10;Sectional at West Noble;10:30 a.m.
Oct. 17;Regional at West Noble;10:30 a.m.
Oct. 24;Semi-state at Purdue Fort Wayne;10:30 a.m.
Oct. 31;State finals at Terre Haute North;1 p.m.
Junior High Cross Country
Aug. 29;Prairie Heights Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 1;At West Noble with Hamilton;5 p.m.
Sept. 8;At Westview with Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 15;At Angola with Central Noble and Churubusco;5 p.m.
Sept. 19;West Noble Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Sept. 22;At Lakeland with Fremont;5 p.m.
Sept. 24;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS and FAIRFIELD;5 p.m.
Sept. 30;NECC meet at West Noble;5:30 p.m.
