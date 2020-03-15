Winter weather can quickly degrade important components on your garage door, causing them to rust or seize. Since it’s such an important part of your home that provides convenience and security, it must operate efficiently.
While general maintenance is straightforward, you can hire an expert overhead door technician if the job is too intimidating. During an inspection, they will highlight signs of deterioration and show you what to look for in the future. If you decide to tackle the chore on your own, consider these tips from the International Door Association.
Lubricate
Overhead doors require many moving parts to perform smooth and efficiently. A way to maintain their integrity is by lubricating each component. This should include the rollers, hinges, bearings, springs and chains. The IDA suggests using a drop of engine oil on each roller, which will then distribute the lube to a door’s bearings.
By lightly greasing the hinges and springs, you lessen the risks of the door becoming jammed and unusable. While engine oil is usually a suitable lubricant, check with the overhead unit’s manufacturer to find out if there is a different fluid they recommend. Some may insist on a silicone lubricant or one made specifically for garage door components.
Test for Balance
You will likely notice obvious signs when an overhead door is unbalanced. Problems, like jamming, strange noises and delayed or disrupted operation are common. Even if you don’t notice any warning signs, use these easy steps to test for balance as a part of regular maintenance.
• Close the garage door like normal.
• Find and engage the release handle to access manual operation.
• Lift the door three to four feet above the ground. If it doesn’t remain open, there is an imbalance that must be addressed.
While testing can be completed by any homeowner, the process of rebalancing should be handled by a professional. It requires adjusting and coordinating the system of springs and can be dangerous if done improperly.
Clean the Tracks
Ensuring your overhead door has a clean track to roll on is imperative to its optimal performance. You can keep them in peak condition by wiping the system with a rag or vacuuming out loose debris.
