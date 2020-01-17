Do you have a passion for gardening? Do you like to share that passion with people? Then becoming a Purdue Extension Master Gardener volunteer may be very rewarding.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program helps gardeners grow by providing them with intensive training in horticultural principles. Participants, in turn, share their knowledge by providing volunteer leadership and service to their communities.
Purdue Extension offices of LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and DeKalb counties are holding a Master Gardener Intern training on Thursday evenings starting on Feb. 13 and continuing through mid-May. Topics to be covered will include: soils, woody and herbaceous ornamentals, insects, plant diseases, pesticides, vegetables and many more.
The four-county program will be held at the Helmer United Methodist Church on S.R. 327 in Helmer from 6-9 p.m. The cost for the program is $175 per person or $250 for a couple sharing a set of materials.
To pre-register or ask questions, please contact a Purdue Extension office by Jan. 31. Additional registration and payment instructions will be sent to you.
Contacts for county Extension office are:
• Steve Engleking Extension educator, LaGrange County, Purdue Extension, 114 W. Michigan St., Suite 10, LaGrange, IN 46761; phone 499-6334, email sengleking@purdue.edu;
• Elysia Rodgers, Extension educator, DeKalb County, County Office Building, Suite 300, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706; phone 925-2562, email eberry@purdue.edu;
• Crystal Van Pelt, Extension educator, Steuben County, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 1A, Angola, IN 46703; phone 668-1000, ext. 1400; email cvanpelt@purdue.edu; and
• Ann Kline, Extension educator, Noble County, 2090 N State Road 9, Suite D, Albion, IN 46701; phone 636-2111; email kline60@purdue.edu.
