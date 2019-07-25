LIGONIER — Ace Pest Control will provide services at West Noble school buildings to ensure a clean and healthy campus.
The pest control service will be providing pest control at the following times:
At West Noble elementary, middle and high schools: Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, 2020, Sept. 14, 2020, Oct. 12, 2020, Nov. 9, 2020, and Dec. 14, 2020.
At West Noble Primary: Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, 2020, Sept. 18, 2020, Oct. 16, 2020, Nov. 20, 2020 and Dec. 18, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.