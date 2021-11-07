NFL FOOTBALL
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, CBS, 1 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore, Fox, 1 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Kansas City, Fox, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee vs. L.A. Rams, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
AUTO RACING
World of Outlaws Oil National Open, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m.
Formula One Mexico Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Series Championship, 94.3 and 95.5 FM 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m.
FIM Motocross MX2 (taped), CBSSN, 11 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Portugal Masters, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA World Wide Technology Championship, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship, Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, NBATV, 7 p.m.
RUNNING
New York City Marathon, ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2 11:30 a.m., FS1 3:30 p.m.
RODEO
PBR World Finals, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Ham, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
CPL, Pacific FC vs. Calvary FC, FS2, 3:30 p.m.
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
MLS, Minnesota United vs. L.A. Galaxy, FS1, 6 p.m.
Liga MX, Club Athletico vs. Santos Laguna, FS2, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
ACC Tournament, Wake Forest vs. Duke, ACCN, 2 p.m.
ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, ACCN, 4 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Michigan St. vs. PennSt., BTN, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. UCLA, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.
ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ACCN, 6 p.m.
ACC Tournament, North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACCN, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL playoffs, Gotham FC vs. Chicago, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
American Athletic Conference tournament final, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Big Ten tournament final, BTN, 2 p.m.
SEC tournament final, SECN, 2 p.m.
Big East tournament final, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Big 12 tournament final, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Paris ATP singles final, Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Stockholm ATP, Linz WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACC Tournament final, ACCN, noon
Big Ten Tournament final, BTN, noon
COLLEGE RUGBY
Pac-12 Rugby 7’s Day 2, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mississippi vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Alabama, SECN, 4 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership, Harlequins vs. Wasps (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
