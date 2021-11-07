NFL FOOTBALL

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, CBS, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore, Fox, 1 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Kansas City, Fox, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee vs. L.A. Rams, NBC, 8:20 p.m.

AUTO RACING

World of Outlaws Oil National Open, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m.

Formula One Mexico Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Series Championship, 94.3 and 95.5 FM 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m.

FIM Motocross MX2 (taped), CBSSN, 11 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA Portugal Masters, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA World Wide Technology Championship, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship, Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, NBATV, 7 p.m.

RUNNING

New York City Marathon, ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2 11:30 a.m., FS1 3:30 p.m.

RODEO

PBR World Finals, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Ham, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

CPL, Pacific FC vs. Calvary FC, FS2, 3:30 p.m.

MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MLS, Minnesota United vs. L.A. Galaxy, FS1, 6 p.m.

Liga MX, Club Athletico vs. Santos Laguna, FS2, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

ACC Tournament, Wake Forest vs. Duke, ACCN, 2 p.m.

ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Michigan St. vs. PennSt., BTN, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. UCLA, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ACCN, 6 p.m.

ACC Tournament, North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACCN, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NWSL playoffs, Gotham FC vs. Chicago, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

American Athletic Conference tournament final, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Big Ten tournament final, BTN, 2 p.m.

SEC tournament final, SECN, 2 p.m.

Big East tournament final, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Big 12 tournament final, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Paris ATP singles final, Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Stockholm ATP, Linz WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

ACC Tournament final, ACCN, noon

Big Ten Tournament final, BTN, noon

COLLEGE RUGBY

Pac-12 Rugby 7’s Day 2, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mississippi vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Alabama, SECN, 4 p.m.

RUGBY

Premiership, Harlequins vs. Wasps (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.

