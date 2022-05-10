PREP TRACK & FIELD
NECC Girls Meet at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Garrett at Bishop Dwenger, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Bellmont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights vs. DeKalb at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont vs. DeKalb at Angola, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside and Garrett at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Northridge (Meadow Valley), 5 p.m.
