INDIANAPOLIS — There will be some exciting semifinal matchups in area boys tennis sectionals this week.
The top two teams in the East Noble Sectional will face off on Thursday at 5 p.m. when the host Knights take on Westview.
The Warriors have won that sectional over the past four seasons and reached the state quarterfinals last fall. They have only lost two duals this season, both 3-2 decisions to Penn and Concord in the Concord Invitational on Sept. 12, and have won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.
East Noble had another solid season for coach Aaron Edwards, finishing 15-4 and second to Huntington North in the Northeast 8 Conference at 6-1.
The other side of the bracket will begin with West Noble taking on Lakeland in a first-round dual on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The winner will play Central Noble in the semifinals Thursday at 5 p.m. The Chargers are the most experienced of these three teams, and finished third in the NECC Tournament on Saturday.
The EN Sectional final will be played on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
At the DeKalb Sectional, the top two teams in the sectional will square off when the host Barons (10-6 overall) play Fremont (12-6) Wednesday. The other semifinal will pit Angola against Prairie Heights.
Also, rain washed out tennis competition on Monday. The West Noble-NorthWood and Whitko-Churubusco duals were canceled and will not be made up. Fremont will make up its home dual with Bishop Luers today.
Those semifinals will be played at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The semifinal winners will play in the sectional final on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Churubusco will play Northrop in a first-round dual of the Carroll Sectional on Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will play the host Chargers in the semifinals.
