Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Taylor A. Clipfell, 24, of the 200 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Lacey N. Icenhour, 30, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bradley A. Trouten, 46, of the 5700 block of East Division Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Autumn C. Whitaker, 23, of the 200 block of North Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
