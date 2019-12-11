ANGOLA — Amanda Cope just couldn’t hold back that smile as she put pen to paper. These past couple years have been a wild ride ... and she knew it.
Cope blew up last season as a junior for the Hornets’ softball team, earning the starting catcher spot and becoming the team’s most reliable batter. The 2019 season saw Cope log career highs in batting percentage (.422), hits (35), RBI (29) and home runs (10) — she became the programs all-time leader in homers in just her second season of full-time varsity action, while also setting a new single-season mark as well.
Of course the attention was bound to come.
“It’s been crazy,” Cope said. “It just feels good to have it all be over. It’s a relief.”
Her rise could perhaps be described as meteoric.
“At first, she wasn’t even on my mind as a starting catcher last year,” said Angola coach Dave Moyer. “But she worked her butt off, and when try outs started she wasn’t going to let anyone beat her out.
“She could have easily been our most improved and our most valuable player last year.”
While it is often Cope’s long ball which catches the headlines, she brings a much more well-rounded game to the field. She swings for both power and consistency — her average at the plate last year led the Hornets by a significant margin — but it may be the her defense that she takes the most pride in.
Cope said she envisions herself playing either catcher, first or third baseman with the Wildcats, and works on her consistency there more than anywhere else.
“(IWU coach Steve Babinski) said he’s going to move me around as a freshman,” Cope said, “so it’s important to have a well-rounded game. He needs to be able to trust both my offense and my defense.”
With a full season still left to play this spring, Cope said it was important to make her decision early, rather than wait until after she is done like some athletes prefer.
Angola suffered a disappointing end to an otherwise strong season last year, being upset by New Haven in sectional. That sting of that loss still lingers, and she doesn’t want any distractions getting in the way now.
“I just want to be able to play care-free,” Cope said. “I want to win conference, win sectional and from there we’ll see what happens. But I didn’t want any of this to linger into the season.”
Of course, the decision to commit early was not necessarily a hard one to make. Cope highlighted the coaching staff, the closeness to home and the program’s recent success as reasons she felt the Wildcats were the right choice.
Over the last five seasons, IWU has posted a 237-72 record, including finishing 44-15 last year and playing in the NAIA National Championships.
“I just love the school, the team, the coaches, everything. It’s all amazing,” Cope said. “I am just going to go there and do my best to make sure the program stays winning. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
