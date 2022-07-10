KENDALLVILLE — Evelee I. Roop, 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home, with her husband by her side.
She was born on July 14, 1949, to Everett and Ineta. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1967.
Evelee married Osten Roop on Sept. 27, 1975, in Newville, Indiana.
Evelee retired in 2014, from Parker Hanifan, after 20 years of service as an inspector.
Evelee is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Osten Roop; and furry friend, Bell.
Evelee was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Walters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, with one hour of calling prior to the service.
Pastor Jerry Weller will be officiating.
