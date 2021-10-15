PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

State championship, DeKalb vs. Franklin Central at Westfield, noon

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

West Noble Regional, 10:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

La Porte Singles Regional

Leroy Courts at Kesling Park

Semifinal, East Noble’s Vittorio Bona vs. South Bend Adams’ Ben Guerrero, 11 a.m.

Final, 2 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Boys Class 2A regional final at Mishawaka Marian, West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boys Class 1A Regional final, Illiana Christian at Westview, 2 p.m.

Girls Class 1A Regional final, Andrean at Westview, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A at Carroll

Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.

FW North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 3A at Lakeland

Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.

Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 3A at Angola

Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m.

Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Central Noble

Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.

Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 1A at FW Blackhawk

Hamilton vs. FW Blackhawk, 11 a.m.

Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Lake Station at Fremont, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men in MIAA Championship at PohlCat, Mount Pleasant, Mich., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE CLUB BOWLING

Trine men in C300 Western Shootout in Indianapolis, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble, 11:15 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Millikin (Ill.) 5 State Classic: vs. Millikin, noon; vs. Loras (Iowa), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine men at Kalamazoo, 5 p.m.

Women, Calvin at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.

