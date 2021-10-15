PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
State championship, DeKalb vs. Franklin Central at Westfield, noon
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
West Noble Regional, 10:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
La Porte Singles Regional
Leroy Courts at Kesling Park
Semifinal, East Noble’s Vittorio Bona vs. South Bend Adams’ Ben Guerrero, 11 a.m.
Final, 2 p.m.
PREP SOCCER
Boys Class 2A regional final at Mishawaka Marian, West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boys Class 1A Regional final, Illiana Christian at Westview, 2 p.m.
Girls Class 1A Regional final, Andrean at Westview, 4 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A at Carroll
Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.
FW North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A at Lakeland
Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.
Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A at Angola
Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m.
Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Central Noble
Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.
Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 1A at FW Blackhawk
Hamilton vs. FW Blackhawk, 11 a.m.
Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Lake Station at Fremont, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men in MIAA Championship at PohlCat, Mount Pleasant, Mich., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE CLUB BOWLING
Trine men in C300 Western Shootout in Indianapolis, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble, 11:15 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Millikin (Ill.) 5 State Classic: vs. Millikin, noon; vs. Loras (Iowa), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine men at Kalamazoo, 5 p.m.
Women, Calvin at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.
