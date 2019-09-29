FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s football team scored 40 points in the first half, en route to a 47-21 victory over North Side on a stormy Friday night.
Friday’s game had a late start, as thunderstorms and lightning postponed most games in the area.
The game got off to a rocky start for the Spartans, as North Side’s Jaylen Harris returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the first 14 seconds.
However, Homestead responded with its own touchdown just 11 seconds later, as quarterback Luke Goode connected with Jared Kistler for an 80-yard touchdown reception.
The Spartans scored again just four minutes later off a 34-yard field goal by Gunnar Fry, then Braeden Hardwick punched through a two-yard touchdown run to give Homestead a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter.
The Spartans scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter.
After starting the quarter with a five-minute dry spell, Goode passed to Camden Rogers for a 28-yard touchdown with 6:37 left in the half.
Then, Hardwick found the end zone again for a two-yard touchdown run at the 4:20 mark. Then, Brashawn Basset picked up a safety for the Spartans.
With 20 seconds left in the half, Goode passed to Rogers again, this time for a two-yard touchdown reception, to make the halftime score 40-7.
North Side opened the second half with a touchdown by Alexander Holliday-Robins, a 53-yard carry, but Hardwick answered with a four-yard touchdown run.
The hosts capped the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brashawn Basset to Jordan Turner, making the final score 47-21.
Goode passed for 358 yards, completing 15 of 24 attempts. Five of those passes were to Rogers, who amassed 130 reception yards. Jared Kistler tallied 92 yards on two catches, Sam Scavo caught three passes for 69 yards and Hardwick caught four passes for 64 yards.
Hardwick led the ground game with 69 yards on 20 carries.
North Side was led by Holliday-Robins with 192 rushing yards on 22 carries, and Turner with five receptions for 66 yards.
The Spartans remain as the only undefeated team in the Summit Athletic Conference, and look to continue their win streak at Carroll next week.
