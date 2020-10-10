NFL FOOTBALL
Las Vegas vs. Kansas City, CBS, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Fox, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Cleveland, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 3:25 p.m.; CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Seattle, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series, Bank of America, ROVAL 400, wawk.com, 1:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
American League Championship Series, Game 1, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
The NBA Finals, Game 6, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
