High Schools
FREMONT — Fremont High School students who will play any sport during the 2019-2020 school year should expect to attend the Eagle Discount Card Fundraiser KICK-OFF this coming Thursday, Aug. 8, athletic director Roger Probst announced.
The KICK-OFF will be held in the high school auditorium from 6-6:30 p.m. Probst can be reached for further inquiries at 260-495-9876.
Sailing Stiefel wins annual Regatta
ANGOLA — The Inland Cat Class Sailing Association hosted its 62nd Annual Regatta last weekend.
The competition began Saturday morning when 17 skippers registered and were treated to exciting racing conditions — winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20’s. Racers took part in two competitions in the morning, and two more that evening.
Jack Stiefel took home the first-place trophy, winning two races. Rick Ahaus (one win) placed second and Nathan Larimore (one win) came in third.
The event also raised $3,200 which will be donated to the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
