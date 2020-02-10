PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland vs. Goshen, WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:15 p.m.
Leo vs. Angola, WLKI-AM 100.3, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State vs. Purdue, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, ESPN, 7 p.m.
North Carolina State vs. Syracuse, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Maryland, BTN, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan State vs. Illinois, ESPN, WJR-AM 760, 9 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Utah State vs. Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico vs. San Diego State, ESPN2, 11 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia vs. N.Y Islanders, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia, TNT, 7 p.m.
Boston vs. Houston, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
