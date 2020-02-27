Altona at a Glance
Population: 200
Government: Town board members Chris Seely and Vicki Brumbaugh; Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken
Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department
Fire: Garrett Fire Department
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn
Utilities: Electric: Garrett Municipal Utilities distributes power generated by Wolverine Power Cooperative. Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Sewer: City of Garrett Telephone: Frontier Internet: Mediacom
Education: Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools
Library: Garrett Public Library
Parks: Mary Comesky Park
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 1312 W. Quincy St. P: 553-4016
Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn P: 925-3365
Fire: A: 200 N. Cowen St., Garrett P: 357-6670
Post Office: Garrett Post Office Hours: M-F 8:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., SA 9 a.m.-noon P: 357-4540 A: 115 W. Keyser St., Garrett
Library: P: 357-5485 A: 107 W. Houston St., Garrett W: garrettpl.org
Recycling/Compost Centers: Marvin Hall Recycling Center, 109 N. Cowen St. (drive-through, Wednesday p.m., Friday afternoon and Saturday mornings) and 24-hour recycling bins located at 400 E. Quincy St.
Meetings
Town Board: 1st Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.