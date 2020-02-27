Altona at a Glance

Population: 200

Government: Town board members Chris Seely and Vicki Brumbaugh; Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken

Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

Fire: Garrett Fire Department

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn

Utilities: Electric: Garrett Municipal Utilities distributes power generated by Wolverine Power Cooperative. Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Sewer: City of Garrett Telephone: Frontier Internet: Mediacom

Education: Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools

Library: Garrett Public Library

Parks: Mary Comesky Park

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 1312 W. Quincy St. P: 553-4016

Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn P: 925-3365

Fire: A: 200 N. Cowen St., Garrett P: 357-6670

Post Office: Garrett Post Office Hours: M-F 8:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., SA 9 a.m.-noon P: 357-4540 A: 115 W. Keyser St., Garrett

Library: P: 357-5485 A: 107 W. Houston St., Garrett W: garrettpl.org

Recycling/Compost Centers: Marvin Hall Recycling Center, 109 N. Cowen St. (drive-through, Wednesday p.m., Friday afternoon and Saturday mornings) and 24-hour recycling bins located at 400 E. Quincy St.

Meetings

Town Board: 1st Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall

