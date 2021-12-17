25 years ago
• The Garrett Historical Society celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday Dec. 14, 1996.
The Garrett Historical Society was organized in March of 1971. The old B & O Freight building was purchased to house the historical society’s museum.
In 1975, the society began proceeding to purchase the Quincy Street property from Farm Bureau Co-op. After the successful purchase, the ground was leveled, filled in and fenced in. The railroad cars and other artifacts were placed on that lot.
In the early 80s the Historical Society began the restoration of the Freight House to make it a museum.
The Freight House was moved to Heritage Park in 1991 where it currently sits.
Today the organization continues to thrive.
