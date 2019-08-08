Anthony Wayne Rotary announces its new officers and board of directors for 2019-20.
Club President Chris Moring said in an announcement, “I am honored to be able to serve with a group of dedicated leaders who truly exemplify the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’”
President: Chris Moring – State Farm agent
President Elect: Carrie Perry – Camp Red Cedar
Vice President: Greg Bowton – North Eastern Group Realty
Past President: Kyle Farmer – Edward Jones
Secretary: Sarah Horacek – The Towne House Retirement Community
Treasurer: Troy Heisler – Bob Buescher Homes
Board of directors: Justin Brugger, City Utilities; Deb Conklin, education (retired); Lynette Johnson, North Eastern Group Realty; Don Maurice, Absolute Angels; Kevin Rothgeb, PNC Bank; Bryan Sharp, Perry ProTech; John Waszak, A.J. Michaels Consultants (retired)
