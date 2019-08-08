Anthony Wayne Rotary announces its new officers and board of directors for 2019-20.

Club President Chris Moring said in an announcement, “I am honored to be able to serve with a group of dedicated leaders who truly exemplify the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’”

President: Chris Moring – State Farm agent

President Elect: Carrie Perry – Camp Red Cedar

Vice President: Greg Bowton – North Eastern Group Realty

Past President: Kyle Farmer – Edward Jones

Secretary: Sarah Horacek – The Towne House Retirement Community

Treasurer: Troy Heisler – Bob Buescher Homes

Board of directors: Justin Brugger, City Utilities; Deb Conklin, education (retired); Lynette Johnson, North Eastern Group Realty; Don Maurice, Absolute Angels; Kevin Rothgeb, PNC Bank; Bryan Sharp, Perry ProTech; John Waszak, A.J. Michaels Consultants (retired)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.