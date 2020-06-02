Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
This year has been remarkable on so many levels for the graduating class.
In spite of a suddenly-abbreviated school year, you have continued to work toward your goal of graduating from Garrett High School.
While the gym might not be filled with family and friends for commencement, the entire community will be cheering your efforts through a virtual graduation ceremony Friday and along the parade route in town Thursday.
Take the lessons learned during this time of quarantine and self-distancing to make wise decisions about your future, whatever your plans might be.
In recognition of this memorable event, the 136th graduating class is being congratulated by several businesses, merchants, family and supporters in this special edition of The Garrett Clipper.
Seniors were asked to share memories, plans and goals for the future and to list honors he or she has received while at Garrett High School.
They were also asked to identify specific teachers who were significant in his or her high school career and to offer an opinion about the education they received at Garrett. For the first time — and hopefully the last — graduates were asked what they did during their time at home due to the coronavirus.
We hope this edition will serve as a keepsake for you and your families.
Wishing happiness and success to all our graduates.
May God bless you in all your endeavors.
Sue Carpenter
Jeff Jones
The Garrett Clipper
KPC Media Group
