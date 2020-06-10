AUBURN — A caucus to fill the Auburn City Council District 1 seat will be held Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m. in the DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
The seat was left vacant by the May 30 death of Councilman Wayne Madden.
Auburn Council District 1 consists of the Union 1 and Union 2 precincts on the north and northeast sides of the city.
To run for the seat, a person must have been a resident of the district for six months prior to the caucus date and a resident of the city for at least one year prior to the caucus.
Candidates interested in filling the position must notify Richard Ring, DeKalb Republican Party chairman, 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time.
