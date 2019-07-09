ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft is in its 10th year and it is always changing, just like the winds that power the pilots.
This year, Phil Clinger, competition director for Angola Balloons Aloft, will be piloting a dawn patrol flight of a hot air balloon to kick off this year’s event, said Marsha Drewes, who with her husband Walt co-chairs the committee that puts together the annual event held at Angola High School. This year’s event is Friday and Saturday with a Sunday competition flight.
A dawn patrol flight is one where a balloon launches in the dark, about an hour before daylight. The balloon will land at about sunrise.
“Very few events get to do this so I’m very excited we get to do this in Angola,” Drewes said.
To be able to fly in the dark Clinger, Marsha’s son, needed special equipment. Of course, Clinger’s flight will be dependent on the weather. (Please see related story on page 9.)
Because of the weather from the past two years of Angola Balloons Aloft, a Sunday competition flight was added.
“Part of that is so we get at least one extra flight, just in case we have problems with the weather,” Marsha Drewes said.
Pilots who compete in balloon festivals are scored and they accumulate points throughout the season.
“Scoring is important for the pilots,” Drewes said.
If there is only one competition flight, for example, and pilots don’t score well, they often use the second flight to make up for the first. Adding the Sunday flight will hopefully alleviate any problems from reduced flights due to weather.
There will be 30 competition balloons this year and five fiesta balloons, which includes special shapes balloons and one balloon for paid balloon rides and tethered balloon rides.
While the public is welcome to watch the Sunday competition, the various activities that are presented with Angola Balloons Aloft will be over.
“The public is welcome but there just won’t be any of the other things that go with it,” Crooks said.
“A lot of the festivals that fly on Sunday often shut down the rest of the festival,” Drewes said.
The rest of the festival will offer many activities on Friday and Saturday. Here are activities that are planned:
• Kids’ Fun Zone. On Saturday, this area will include demonstrations from Soarin’ Hawk Raptors from 2-4 p.m.; Science Central from 3-5 p.m.; and visits from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Batman and Elsa from 3:30-5:30 p.m. There also will be bouncy inflatables available for a fee.
• Parkview Medical Center’s Samaritan Helicopter will be on hand Saturday afternoon.
• Meet the pilots. Balloon pilots will be available to meet and talk with on Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Helicopter rides will be available from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
• The antique tractor show and classic car show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The classic car show, we’ve had interest from as far away as western Illinois,” Crooks said, adding that it is already filled.
• Touch a Truck. This new event from JICI Construction, Angola, will bring in a variety of trucks and other equipment that children will be able to learn about in hands-on demonstrations. This will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Pancake and sausage breakfast. The Angola High School Band Boosters will host this event from 7-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be food vendors throughout the event, some of which are operated by local non-profit groups.
• The band Retro Radio will be performing both Friday and Saturday evenings.
Drewes and Crooks said the event would not go off were it not for the generous sponsors in the community, especially Parkview Health, which has been the signature sponsor of the festival since Day 1.
Angola High School is a tremendous host, Crooks said. “We couldn’t do it without the school,” he said.
In addition, a unique partnership helps provide free parking for the event. Landowner Jim Hanna allows the event to park on his land just east of the high school. And that takes coordination with Stoy Farms, which plants the field to alfalfa. The field is usually cut the day before the event begins. The alfalfa is used by Bridgewater Dairy to feed its cattle.
Not only is this the 10th anniversary year for Angola Balloons Aloft, but it is the 10th year it has been organized with Walt and Marsha Drewes leading the charge.
“We’re just really excited to be a part of the balloon festival,” Marsha said.
Admission and parking is free.
“It will remain a free, family fun event,” Crooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.