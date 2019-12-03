Prep Basketball Fremont boys win season opener
FORT WAYNE — Fremont’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 57-38 victory over Smith Academy on Tuesday night.
The non-conference contest was tied at 10 after one quarter before the Eagles outscored Smith Academy 17-6 in the second quarter.
Four Fremont players scored in double figures, led by Ethan Bock and Gabel Pentecost with 14 points each. Bock also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Pentecost also had three steals.
Kameron Colclasure and Nick Miller had 11 points each for the Eagles. Colclasure had four assists and two steals while Miller had three assists and three steals.
Knoll nominated for IBCA award
Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll, Garrett freshman guard Bailey Kelham and Westview senior swingman Charlie Yoder were nominated for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-30.
Swimming
Hornets down Legends
ANGOLA — The Angola boys and girls swim teams defeated the visiting Northside Legends on. The girls won by a score of 136-29, while the boys earned a 133-20 victory.
Both teams claimed first-place finishes in every race.
Courtney Simmons and Audra James each took home two top finishes, as Simmons claimed first in the 200 IM (2:39.23) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.75), while James was victorious in the 50 (28.3) and 100 freestyle (1:03.38) races.
For the boys, Jacob Pontorno (200 free, 2:09.28 and 100 butterfly, 1:05.22), Marcus Miller (200 IM, 2:20.48, and 500 free, 5:43.59) Ethan Bussema (50 free, 26.02 and 100 breaststroke, 1:12.25) and Zacchaeus Creager (100 free, 55.96, and 100 backstroke, 1:06.1) all won multiple races.
The Hornets are back in the pool tonight, at DeKalb.
College Baseball Trine hosting youth camp
ANGOLA — The Trine baseball team will host a Holiday Youth Camp for children in grades 3-8 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
The camp will be divided into two separate sessions with the option of attending one or both. The first session will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will focus on infield/outfield instruction as well as hitting. The second session will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will include instruction for pitching/catching, as well as hitting.
Cost for each individual session is $30 per child, or $45 for both sessions. Lunch will not be provided, please bring a snack and water if needed.
Both sessions will be held in the Athletic and Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the Trine coaching staff and players.
For registration and more information on the camp, please visit www.trinethunder.com/information/camps.
For any questions, please contact Trine baseball coach Greg Perschke by phone at (260) 665-4135 or by email at perschkeg@trine.edu.
