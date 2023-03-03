TODAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb’s Paige Fillenwarth, Tyla DePriest and Myca Miller (floor exercise, vault), and Eastside’s Brielle Carter (floor exercise, vault) at Huntington North Regional, 2 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A Hamilton Sectional
Semifinal, Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 1 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Class 4A Carroll Sectional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Semifinal, Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, Concordia vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
Semifinal, West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Ohio Northern Polar Bear Final Qualifier, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine Spring Trip in Winter Haven, Fla.: vs. Wartburg (Iowa), 9 a.m.; vs. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at North Park (Ill.) tri-match: vs. North Park, 1 p.m.; vs. Marantha Baptist (Wis.), 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Trine men at Spalding (Ky.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III Tournament
Trine in second-round game at Loras (Iowa), 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. John Carroll, Ohio (DH), in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine Spring Trip in Jan Phyl Village, Fla.: vs. Penn State-Behrend, 2 p.m.; vs. Lebanon Valley (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3A Garrett Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine Spring Trip in Winter Haven, Fla.: vs. Hiram (Ohio), 9 a.m.; vs. Aurora (Ill.), 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. St. Vincent (Pa.) in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women vs. King’s (Pa.) in Orlando, 11 a.m.
