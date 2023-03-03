TODAY

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola, East Noble, DeKalb’s Paige Fillenwarth, Tyla DePriest and Myca Miller (floor exercise, vault), and Eastside’s Brielle Carter (floor exercise, vault) at Huntington North Regional, 2 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A Hamilton Sectional

Semifinal, Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 1 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 4A Carroll Sectional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Semifinal, Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Semifinal, Concordia vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

Semifinal, West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Semifinal, Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Semifinal, Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Ohio Northern Polar Bear Final Qualifier, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine Spring Trip in Winter Haven, Fla.: vs. Wartburg (Iowa), 9 a.m.; vs. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at North Park (Ill.) tri-match: vs. North Park, 1 p.m.; vs. Marantha Baptist (Wis.), 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Trine men at Spalding (Ky.), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division III Tournament

Trine in second-round game at Loras (Iowa), 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine vs. John Carroll, Ohio (DH), in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine Spring Trip in Jan Phyl Village, Fla.: vs. Penn State-Behrend, 2 p.m.; vs. Lebanon Valley (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 3A Garrett Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine Spring Trip in Winter Haven, Fla.: vs. Hiram (Ohio), 9 a.m.; vs. Aurora (Ill.), 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine vs. St. Vincent (Pa.) in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women vs. King’s (Pa.) in Orlando, 11 a.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.