Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.