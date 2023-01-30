Trine students complete degrees
ANGOLA — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.
The students included:
• Brandie Mills of Hudson
• Alexis Crawford of Angola
• Garrett Culler of Hudson
• Abigail Gilliland of Hudson
• Jami Hubbard of Angola
• Jaden Hyre of Angola
• Cora McClain of Fremont
• Karson Meeks of Fremont
• Madison Minton of Coldwater, Michigan
• Josiah Mortorff of Pleasant Lake
• Madison O’Rourke of Angola
• Derek Brimmer of Angola
• Jonathan Busscher of Fremont
• Brandon Eberts of Angola
• Carrie Holroyd of Coldwater
• Christian Jones of Hamilton
• Caleb Maxeiner of Angola
• Seth Price of Waterloo
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit and Phoenix and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
