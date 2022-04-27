Boating & Fishing
If you like boating, Steuben County is for you! With more than 101 lakes and three navigable creeks and rivers, there are plenty of water activities for everyone.
People wanting to bring their speedboats to Steuben County will find opportunities to fire up their engines on a handful of lakes where high speed boating is allowed by Indiana law. Those lakes include Clear Lake, Hamilton Lake, Lake James, Snow Lake, Jimmerson Lake, Lake Gage, Crooked Lake, Lake Pleasant, Big Turkey Lake and Lake George (be advised that on Lake George, boat operation at speeds greater than 10 mph is not allowed between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 10 a.m.).
These lakes either have public access sites where people may launch boats for free or privately-owned ramps where boat launching is available for a fee.
On Fox Lake, which has a public access site, skiing is allowed between 1 and 4 p.m.
At a number of points, people can drop canoes or row boats in Fish Creek, Pigeon Creek and Fawn River in Steuben County. In the heat of the summer, these bodies of water meander their way to where they feed into larger rivers.
Canoe rentals are available on Pigeon Creek from Pigeon River Canoe-n-Camp on C.R. 325 West near Golden Lake.
Here are statistics on just a few of Steuben County’s 101 lakes.
Ball Lake
Eight miles south of Angola on Old SR 27, 2.5 miles east on CR 800 S, 1.5 miles north on CR 175 E. 87 Acres. Musekllunge.
Beaver Dam Lake
South of Orland on SR 327 to CR 350 N. 20 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear.
Big Bower Lake
2.5 miles S of SR 20 on Golden Lake Rd. 35 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, catfish.
Big Otter Lake
Off SR 120, .25 miles west of SR 127 junction. 69 Acres. Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Redear, Catfish.
Big Turkey Lake
Ten miles west of Angola on US 20, then three miles south on SR 327, then two miles west to CR 1150 E. 450 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, catfish.
Clear Lake
Five miles east of Fremont from SR 120 on CR 850 E. 800 Acres. Trout, walleye, yellow perch.
Crooked Lake
Four miles northwest of Angola. 800 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, catfish.
Fish Lake
One mile north of Fremont on Wayne St., then follow CR 325 E. 59 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear.
Fox Lake
On the southwest side of Angola. 142 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, yellow perch.
Golden Lake
Two miles west of Angola on US 20, then three miles south on Golden Lake Rd. 119 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear.
Hamilton Lake
From SR 1 on the east side of the lake, take Ln 150 Hamilton Lake 0.5 miles. 802 Acres. Largemouth bass, crappie, northern pike.
Jimmerson Lake
Three miles south of SR 120 on CR 300 W, west on Nevada Mills Rd. to Ln 340 Jimmerson Lake. 203 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, northern pike.
Lake Gage
Eight miles west of Angola, on Lime Lake. 327 Acres. Trout.
Lake George
Eight miles north of Angola near the Michigan state line. 509 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, northen pike, yellow perch.
Lake James
Off CR 200 W, five miles west of Angola from US 20. 1,039 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, northern pike, yellow perch.
Little Turkey Lake
1/5 mile west of Hudson on CR 700 S to 750 W. 58 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, northern pike, yellow perch.
Loon Lake
One mile west of Angola on US 20, then 1.5 miles north on CR 200 W, then one mile west on CR 100 N. 138 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, yellow perch.
Marsh Lake
Five miles north of Angola on SR 127 to CR 50 W, then east on Feather Valley Rd. 56 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear.
Pigeon Lake
Four miles east of Angola on US 20 to CR 200 E, then north 0.75 mile. 61 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, crappie.
Stayner Lake
Near junction of US 20 and SR 327. 5 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, catfish.
West Otter Lake
Seven miles west of Angola on US 20. 190 Acres. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear, crappie.
Fishing/Hunting License Information
Fishing licenses may be obtained from independent agents, county clerks and most Department of Natural
Resources (DNR) properties throughout Indiana. You must be a resident who has lived in Indiana continuously for 60 days preceding the date of a license purchase.
Fishing licenses must be kept with you while you are fishing and will need to be presented to a conservation officer upon request.
Resident Licenses/ Non-Resident Licenses
Indiana residents born before April 1, 1943 are exempt from needing a fishing license when fishing in Indiana waters.
Additional License Information, go to www.takemefishing.org
