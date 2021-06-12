AUBURN — The Rieke Lodge rain gardens received some special attention on June 8.
Jessica Miller, with the DeKalb County Master Gardeners and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Conservation Buddies, together with the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, offered a free class on the benefits of rain gardens. The presentation was led by Bill Ward from the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District and Janet Canino, Advanced Master Naturalist and former Auburn Parks Board member.
Participants learned how rain gardens mitigate storm-water runoff and naturally clean toxins out of the water, as well as how they provide food and shelter to a multitude of wildlife. When rain gardens are planted with perennial species native to the area, pollinators swarm to the pollen and nectar that rain gardens provide. Those in attendance saw dragonflies, bees, skippers, butterflies and more during the tour of the rain gardens surrounding Rieke Lodge.
Site selection, plant selection and rain garden maintenance were discussed along with the benefits of applying to DeKalb County’s SWCD cost-share program. DeKalb County residents can apply to receive a cost-share benefit that is 75% of the total cost of installation and planting, up to a maximum of $500.
More information on how to apply for these cost-sharing benefits for a new rain garden with the county can be found at their website co.dekalb.in.us/department/division.php?structureid=109, or by calling the county SWCD office at 925-5620.
To learn more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Conservation Buddies program, contact Jaren Harmon at 456-1600 or go to bbbsnei.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.