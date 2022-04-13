Easter is a special day for Christians across the globe. While the highlight of Easter celebrations are the religious events, particularly the vigils and church services, Easter fanfare sometimes stretches beyond church walls.
The following are some Easter traditions across the globe. Travelers should confirm the festivities are still on as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be put in place in various locales.
Bermuda
Celebrants create and fly homemade kites on Good Friday Kitefest, which features bold, geometric designs. It’s also traditional to eat codfish and hot cross buns during Holy Week. On Easter Sunday, the faithful participate in sunrise services on various Bermuda beaches.
Costa Rica
Costa Ricans take Holy Week and Easter quite seriously. Each town hosts parades and processions during Holy Week, providing dramatic re-enactments of Jesus’ journey through Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection.
England
Good Friday visitors to Trafalgar Square can see a classic dramatization of Jesus’ resurrection. “The Passion of Jesus” is a 90-minute performance that attracts thousands of visitors.
France
Many people visit the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral to hear its bells toll throughout Easter Sunday. A fire destroyed a portion of the cathedral roof in 2019 and repairs are still underway. There also are Paris Easter egg hunts. Parisians and tourists also can visit La Sainte Chapelle, which offers Easter concerts consisting of classical music and choral singers.
Israel
Israel is a melting pot of both Jewish and Christian faithful. Easter is a solemn celebration here. In Old Jerusalem, faithful pilgrims and priests walk the Via Dolorosa, which is the same path that Jesus took on the day he was crucified. The Way of the Cross, which is what the procession is called, is among the most amazing sights in the world.
Italy
Easter is special in Italy and particularly in Vatican City, the home of the Pope. The Pope holds a special mass on Easter in Saint Peter’s Square, which traditionally draws huge crowds. Elsewhere in Italy, masses take place at area churches and many towns host parades and other celebrations.
Mexico
Holy Week reenactments take place in devout areas of Mexico. Residents in other areas may take part in silent processions through town, or by visiting 12 churches in 12 days.
