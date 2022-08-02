TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola at South Adams Invite, 9 a.m.
East Noble and Lakeland at West Noble (Maxwelton), 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fremont, Lakeland at Northwood Invitational (McCormick Creek), 8:30 a.m.
Concordia and Heritage at Garrett, 9 a.m.
