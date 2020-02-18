ANGOLA — Trine University Assistant Vice President for Athletics Matt Land announced the hiring of Amy Hildebrandt as the inaugural head coach of the Thunder’s women’s wrestling team in a press release on Tuesday.
“Amy is a great asset to Trine University and the sport of women’s wrestling,” Land said in the Trine press release. “She is determined to grow women’s wrestling. Her lifelong passion will serve Trine University well as we develop our program.”
Hildebrandt has served as the coach of the Penn High School girls wrestling team for the past two years. During that time, she has led the team to two state championship titles while coaching four individual state champions.
Hildebrandt, a Penn High graduate, was instrumental in starting the first Penn Girl’s Wrestling Club at the high school, which later became a full-fledged team when Indiana High School Girls Wrestling began sponsoring the sport statewide.
“I am honored to be Trine University’s first women’s wrestling coach.” Hildenbrandt said in the release. “Women’s wrestling has always been my passion and I am excited to be a part of the sport’s growth. I look forward to introducing the Trine community to women’s wrestling and leading a new group of young women at the University.”
Hildebrandt has also served as coach of the Penn Wrestling Club for the past two years. The club works with elementary and middle school-aged athletes on the fundamentals of wrestling. For the past two years, she has also served as an assistant wrestling technician at the University of Michigan Women’s Wrestling Camp.
Currently, Hildebrandt is stationed at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she assisting her sister Sarah in preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Trine University announced in January that it would begin sponsoring women’s wrestling for the 2020-21 season. They will become the first NCAA institution to sponsor women’s wrestling in Indiana.
