GARRETT — Two Garrett High School seniors competing in the National Association of Homebuilders annual student competition in January shared their project at Monday’s meeting of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
Brayden Fisher and Taylor DeLong have been working for weeks to complete plans for a 3,715-square-foot, two-story project home that will be built in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Six teams from across the nation are participating in the annual event that includes plans for every aspect of the construction, from footers to the roof, based on state, county and local codes and costs in North Carolina. Plans also include projecting weather outlooks, frost depth and consideration of the strength of the wind in the coastal area.
Both students are interns for area contractors and were members of the school’s building trades program last year. Due to work and school schedules, the pair have been able to work together only once a week, according to Chad Sutton, who leads the school’s Career Development Program.
Plans were due on Dec. 15, including permit costs, construction scheduling and material costs. The Garrett students were pleased to learn their seven-month projection to complete the building was on par with local builders, and their estimated total costs were within $2,000 of those in neighboring homes in the area in North Carolina.
The team is sponsored by the Homebuilders Association, National Association of Homebuilders and Autodesk Software. They plan to present their plans in January, with the winner to be announced in early February.
While the project has had its struggles, they told board members they enjoyed the math, English and problem-solving components of the project. Sutton said the pair have experienced all the stages of grief they can, going through the project, the highs and lows.
“The problem-solving, they figured it out. It was amazing,” Sutton said of the teens’ ability to complete the construction project from start to finish. “It’s pretty impactful what they were able to put together.”
Also Monday, school building administrators shared how teachers and staff have worked hard to find normalcy in a COVID-era school year.
J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus told board members how third-graders in Kimberly Harris’ classroom were invited to participate in a program on the DIY Network to make workbenches for desks. The other third-grade classrooms will be able to view the program so they can also participate in the hands-on activity.
Middle school Principal Lucas Fielden praised the school’s athletic programs going forward with limited audiences.
He noted teacher Mallory Clifford was able to pull off a National Junior Honor Society induction earlier this month, and a Christmas campaign at the school was able to provide two families with meals and gifts. He praised Ginger Simon for coordinating the school’s spelling bee last week.
High school Principal Matt Smith praised DeLong and Fisher for their hard work in the building competition.
Even though the band and choirs were unable to host a Christmas concert this year, a program was recorded in the Performing Arts Center last week and will be released on the school’s website soon, he added.
Smith also shared Athletic Director Chris DePew’s tenacity in rearranging schedules for teams to play basketball despite coronavirus issues.
Jonell Malcolm announced that G-K-B Head Start was awarded a $50,000 grant from the James Foundation for its upcoming renovation project.
Head Start has been under the G-K-B Community Schools umbrella for more than 55 years, she noted.
“We are so excited to as we look forward to the next five-year grant cycle and the many wonderful years ahead,” Malcolm said.
Also Monday, the board approved a Rainy Day Fund transfer, a stipend for principals and assistant principals in line with stipends given teachers; a Title 1 Equitable Share transfer; the bonding of Brittany Treesh as district business manager; a designated renewal system competitive application grant for 2021-2026; the first reading of NEOLA bylaws and policies; a fundraiser for the Class of 2024; and a carryover of $28,264 into 2021 for Head Start to provide cleaning and other safety and sanitation supplies due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.