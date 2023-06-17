FORT WAYNE — You really can go home again.
Former Carroll High School baseball standout Hayden Jones is doing just that this week: Jones is in town as a member of the Dayton Dragons of the High Class A Midwest League, who were at Parkview Field for a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
The Dragons are part of the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Jones saw action in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night, after a Tuesday night contest was rained out. He caught and was 0-for-3 at the plate.
On the 2023 season, Jones is batting .273 with nine hits, three RBIs and a run scored. He spent most of 2022 with the Daytona Tortugas of the Florida State League, the Reds’ Low Class A affiliate. He played college baseball at both Mississippi State and Illinois State before signing a free-agent contract with the Reds in August 2021.
His first professional assignment was with the Reds’ Arizona Complex League squad, which is where rookie ball is played nowadays.
Wednesday night after the Dragons’ 4-2 loss to the Tin Caps in Game 2 of the doubleheader, Jones had quite a line of friends, family and fans waiting to greet him in the visiting bullpen down the third-base line.
It means a lot to see the local support, Jones said.
Jones’ grandpa, Bill, led DeKalb High School to more than 600 wins and took the Barons to a state title in 1980. Hayden Jones wears his late grandfather’s No. 24 to honor him.
Jones’ father Ken and his late uncle, Brad, were standouts at DeKalb and later played and coached collegiately. Ken Jones was drafted as a catcher by the San Diego Padres.
Ken said it’s always nice to have Hayden home.
“We get to spend some time with him,” Ken Jones said. “He’s been gone since basically January.”
Ken Jones and mom Jennifer have been traveling around the area so far this season to follow their son and the Dragons.
Hayden Jones admitted to more than a few jitters as he first put on the gear and crouched behind home plate, then dug into the batters box for the first of his three plate appearances on the night against the TinCaps.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking at first being back home,” Jones said.
Jones said he’s slowly but surely making the adjustment to the High-A level. “It’s been a little up and down,” he said. Keeping a positive attitude all the time is key, Jones added.
That can often mean learning to accept the frequent failure that comes with the game, Jones said, and getting back out there to try again next time.
Jones said he hopes to keep moving up the ladder in the Reds organization as he keeps growing and developing as a player. The next step would be a promotion to the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Reds’ Class AA affiliate in the Southern League.
Jones and his fiancée Savannah are planning on getting married this fall in a small ceremony. Savannah is handling much of the planning, Jones said with a smile.
