AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Thomas Slaughter of the 5500 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $100 for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days he served while the case was pending.
Jeffery Becker of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Krystal Sweares of the 400 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, was sentenced to 66 days in jail for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for 33 days served while the case was pending.
Cody Nelson of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park, Garrett, was sentenced to 12 days in jail and fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for six days served while the case was pending.
Roger W. Rhodes of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
