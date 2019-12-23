Whitko boys down Tippy Valley
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s boys basketball team won a five-point game over Three Rivers Conference foe Tippecanoe Valley on Friday.
The Wildcats held off a second-half Viking comeback after having a comfortable lead in the first half.
The Wildcats led 18-11 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime.
Tippecanoe Valley outscored Whitko 18-14 in the third quarter, narrowing the Wildcats’ lead to 47-39 going into the fourth.
Valley held Whitko to just six points in the fourth quarter while scoring 19 points of their own — but it wasn’t enough to overcome Whitko’s advantage, as the Wildcats came away with the 53-48 win.
Brett Sickafoose scored 22 points, followed by Drake Lewis with 12 points, William Rickerd with eight, Clayton Ebbinghouse with six points and Cameron Sapp with two.
Girls lose to Vikings, West Noble
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s girls basketball team lost to a strong Tippecanoe Valley team on Friday, 58-14.
Tippecanoe Valley led 17-2 after the first quarter and 30-6 at halftime.
Valley outscored Whitko 20-3 in the third quarter, making the score 37-5. Whitko scored five points to the Vikings’ eight in the fourth, making the final score 58-14.
Morgan Howard led Whitko in points and scoring with eight apiece. She also blocked two shots.
Kylie Fugett had three points, Kirsten Schipper two and Elizabeth Miller one.
Brookelynn Coburn collected four rebounds and Schipper three.
Fugett and Nadia Rhoades each had one steal.
Against West Noble, the Wildcats fell 43-20 after being outscored 19-2 in the third quarter.
Whitko trailed 12-4 in the first quarter and 21-11 at halftime. After the difficult fourth quarter, Whitko trailed 40-13.
The Wildcats outscored the Chargers 7-3 in the fourth quarter to make the final score 43-20.
Howard led the team with eight points, followed by Fugett with six and Miller with four. Howard led the team in steals with four and Miller with three.
Wrestlers fall by one point
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s wrestling team lost 37-36 to Three Rivers Conference foe Northfield on Dec. 16.
Jordan Courter won by pin at 1:37; Nathan Miller won by pin at 1:20; Robert Werstler won by pin at 1:36; Cody Adkins won by pin in 31 seconds; Sam Lozier won by pin at 1:20 and Ethan Schuh won by pin at 2:54.
Boys lose to Prairie Heights
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s boys basketball team fell to Prairie Heights on Dec. 18, 72-62, led by Brett Sickafoose with 32 points, William Rickerd with 13 points and Clayton Ebbinghouse with 12.
