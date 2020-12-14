INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity across Indiana remains at low levels and is now trending on the low-end compared to recent years.
In the 10th week of statewide flu surveillance, Indiana's flu activity was rated "minimal" again.
While earlier in the year the state was running above past years, those numbers have now dipped to the low-end compared to the last four flu seasons and below the state baseline.
For the week ending Dec. 5, the state reported 1.32% of doctor's offices visits were for "influenza-like illnesses," a drop from 1.6% the week before.
The percentage of influenza-like illnesses coming in as the primary complaint to urgent cares and emergency rooms also dipped on the week, dropping to 1.64%.
In total, the state has reported 592 instances of influenza-like illness this season and just one death attributable to flu so far.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu surveillance numbers may run a little higher than in normal years.
However overall flu numbers may end up running lower than past years due to the interventions people are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also helping to prevent spread of seasonal flu.
Flu activity usually doesn't start significantly until the end of December and into January, February and early March so the low flu numbers now are not unusual for this time of year.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded in Indiana.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
