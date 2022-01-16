Legal fight looming over proposed Auburn utility services board
AUBURN — A legal fight may be brewing after the Auburn City Council voted 6-1 at its Jan. 4 meeting to create a utility service board, giving it sole control over Auburn Electric, Auburn Essential Services (AES) and the information services/information technology department at the city.
The lone “no” vote came from Councilman Mike Walter, who motioned to table the ordinance for further consideration or send the ordinance to committee for further review. Both motions by Walter died due to a lack of a second from any other member of the council.
The ordinance will be brought back in front of the Common Council at its next meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers. It is at that point the ordinance is set to pass on second reading, unless members of the council reverse their earlier decision.
Mayor Mike Ley outlined the potential for legal action during his comments at Thursday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
“The events and behavior of the past week or so are not anything I would envision happening within our governance system,” he said in his opening statement. “I am referring to the ramrod filing of the ordinance by the city council to create a new utility services department and a new utility services board.
“The conflict with the council is not something I like, nor feel good about,” he continued.
Ley said he is prepared to take the next steps to stop the formation of the board by vetoing it.
If the ordinance is vetoed, it would come back to council on Feb. 1 for another vote. With a two-thirds vote, the city council can override a veto.
Fire sends Angola students home Wednesday
ANGOLA — Material from a fire extinguisher used in fighting a lint trap fire contaminated kitchen food Wednesday, resulting in the cancellation of classes at Angola High School.
The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. There were no injuries.
During the fire, students and most staff sheltered in the gymnasium as fire officials assessed damage that broke out in a dryer at the school.
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin thanked students, staff and parents for facing adversity well after the fire.
“All our students are safe. The students did an excellent job evacuating the building,” Heavin said. “Again, all the students are safe and in the main gym of the building.”
Through an online text and email messaging system, Heavin kept in contact with parents signed up for the service.
Shortage of substitutes causes Lakeland to go virtual for a week
LAGRANGE — A shortage of teachers caused by COVID-19 infections as well as other more generic winter illnesses has forced the Lakeland School District to switch its entire student body from in-person education to remote learning for a week, starting Thursday.
Superintendent Greg Baker said between the number of teachers testing positive for COVID-19, quarantine, and typical Indiana winter illnesses like the flu, the district simply ran out of enough teachers to staff all of its classes.
Baker said at least 17 teachers were out with illness, many of them suffering from COVID-19, and that the district was unable to find enough qualified subs to fill those positions.
By switching to remote learning, many of those teachers placed in quarantine by COVID-19 can return to their classes virtually, easing the teacher shortage.
Baker said he hopes a week will give his staff the time they need to recover, and those testing positive with COVID-19 the time needed to be released from COVID-19 quarantines, and get back to teaching students in the classroom.
The school district made the announcement Tuesday. Students told in-person education at the school would resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Central Noble schools went to virtual instruction for one day, this past Friday, citing a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Friday, East Noble announced it would go to virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday.
Kendallville library loses two staff members
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library received notice that two staff members will be leaving.
Director Katie Mullins tendered her resignation at Tuesday’s board meeting to become the new executive director at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. She will replace retiring executive director Janelle Graber.
Mullins’ resignation is effective March 18.
Janice DeLong, the library’s business manager for 30 years, will retire effective Feb. 4. She will work for a small company in Fort Wayne.
County Council makes tie vote on solar abatement
AUBURN — A tie vote by the DeKalb County Council to grant an abatement to Auburn Renewables for its solar farm project on C.R. 19 could possibly deter future solar development in DeKalb County.
After nearly an hour of conversation Tuesday, president Rick Ring asked for a vote from the council, which came back in a 3-3 tie.
Voting in favor of the abatement were Ring, Amy Demske and Bob Krafft. Eldonna King, William VanWye and David Yarde cast no votes.
Council member Amy Prosser was out of town on business and could only list in during the discussion.
In a letter to the editor published Tuesday, Prosser said she would vote “no” on the abatement request. In her letter, she said she believes that instead of abating taxes for new companies, the county should look at lower taxes for all companies.
The tie allows the issue to be brought up for a second vote at the Feb. 8 council meeting.
With the 55-acre project underway and almost complete, the decision on Tuesday leaves Auburn Renewables no other option but to continue the project.
At the time of its approval by the city of Auburn in 2021, Auburn Renewables filed its paperwork with the county for a 10-year tax abatement on personal property.
It was at that point in July 2021 the DeKalb County Commissioners and the DeKalb County Council asked Auburn Renewables for some leeway on voting on the abatement to give the county an opportunity to develop a solar ordinance for the county.
In November, the council approved the county’s solar ordinance, setting up a vote on Auburn Renewables’ 10-year tax abatement for Tuesday — some seven months after it was originally presented to the council.
LaGrange Chamber holds showcase
SHIPSHEWANA — For the first time in almost two years, members of the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce gathered in Shipshewana for their annual meeting and member’s showcase.
Last year, the event was postponed until April due to the pandemic.
Nearly 30 local businesses and local organizations set up small booths around the perimeter of the main hall at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center.
Sarah Patrick, the executive director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, said she was pleased with the number of people attending the event and was happy to see chamber members once again networking with each other.
“This is what being a member of the chamber is about,” Patrick said. “People know people and they meet new people when they come to events like this.”
Booths featured local businesses and local not-for-profit organizations. In addition to the showcase, the event doubles as the chamber’s annual meeting.
The keynote speaker for the event was Farmers State Bank President and CEO Joe Urbanski.
Urbanski spoke about business culture focusing on culture, leadership, and teamwork.
Red Cross ‘worst blood shortage in over a decade’
The American Red Cross reports United States hospitals are currently experiencing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”
“This is serious,” according to the American Red Cross website. “The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”
January is National Blood Donor Month and to help combat the blood shortage across America, the Red Cross has established blood collection sites throughout northeastern Indiana.
National Blood Donor Month was established in 1970 to help people better understand the significance of blood and platelet donation.
“Blood donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood, the blood group hospitals need most — are needed now to give blood or platelets to help meet daily hospital demands,” the Red Cross reported.
In a press release issued earlier this month by the Red Cross, January is also a time to “encourage new and lapsed donors to resolve to give blood during one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply — during the winter months.”
