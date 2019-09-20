COLUM BIA CITY — Friday night was meant to be a special one for Columbia City.
With construction on the new high school set for completion next year, it was the last time the Max Gandy Athletic Field would see a homecoming game.
It was also the first time the Eagles were 4-0 since 1991. If Columbia City could defeat DeKalb, it would be the first time in five decades that the Eagles had a 5-0 record.
DeKalb spoiled the evening for Columbia City and its fans, handing the Eagles a heart-breaking 20-17 loss.
The game was a close one down to the final minute. Columbia City strung together a big last drive that nearly ended in a touchdown; however, a play that put the Eagles on the 1-yard line was called back due to a penalty, killing Columbia City’s shot for the win.
The officials’ flags were thrown 18 times total throughout the game — 10 for Columbia City and eight for DeKalb — for total losses of 75 yards apiece.
“I’m proud of all my coaches and guys for just playing and playing after all the mistakes,” DeKalb head coach Pete Kempf said. “We played three weeks of really clean football, but the last two weeks have been bad. We have a lot to clean up — that has to be a focus in the next couple weeks.”
The Barons gave up four turnovers and Columbia City two — including two DeKalb fumbles and two interceptions, and one fumble and one interception by the Eagles.
DeKalb opened the game with a first-quarter touchdown — an 8-yard run by Tanner Jack.
The Barons nearly scored again, but with 2:38 left in the quarter, Tanner Martz intercepted the ball on the 4-yard line to kill DeKalb’s drive.
Columbia City sophomore quarterback Greg Bolt connected with Michael Sievers to bring the ball to midfield, and the Eagle possession was nearly cut short after a DeKalb interception; however, the ball was given back to Columbia City due to a Baron penalty.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Bolt connected with Keiran Gilles for a 6-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Eight minutes later, Columbia City kicker Garrett Klefeker broke the Columbia City High School record with a 42-yard field goal, giving the Eagles their first lead of the game, 10-7.
The Barons had another missed opportunity late in the first half, as T.J. Bedwell intercepted a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left.
“Our offense left a lot of points on the board,” Kempf said. “We have a lot of improving left to do.”
Both teams came out of the locker room struggling offensively, with several fumbles and interceptions before DeKalb scored at the 4:04 mark off another run by Jack, this time a 60-yard breakaway, to make the score 13-10.
The Eagles answered shortly after with a touchdown of their own, a 38-yard run by Abe Barrera with 1:38 left in the third.
DeKalb snuck in one more touchdown before the end of the quarter, as Landon Miller slipped away for a 55-yard touchdown run, giving the Barons a 20-17 lead.
The defense dominated the fourth quarter. Neither team scored, or came close to scoring, until Columbia City made one last push in the final minutes.
Quarterback Bolt made a big fourth-down play to put Columbia City within scoring distance. Then, he fired off a pass to Sievers, who brought the ball all the way to the 1-yard line, only to have the play called back for a penalty.
With 11 seconds left to play, Bolt was hit in the backfield and fumbled the ball. DeKalb recovered it, ending the score at 20-17.
DeKalb led the game with 450 offensive yards compared to Columbia City’s 287. The Barons completed 9 of 15 pass attempts and racked up 256 rushing yards.
Jack led DeKalb’s ground game with 154 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Miller added 69 yards on eight carries.
Jack, Kai Zacharias, Tanner Huff and Evan Snider all caught two passes.
Columbia City’s Bolt completed 13 of 30 passes for 174 yards. Sievers caught seven passes for a total of 83 yards. Gilles caught four passes and Bedwell two.
Eagle Abe Barrera carried the ball 84 yards on 14 attempts.
DeKalb travels to Huntington North next week and Columbia City is at New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.