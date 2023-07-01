Late Steuben surveyor remembered with monument
HAMILTON — The Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve was a popular site for families and friends.
Hiking along the Fish Creek Trail, several were in attendance for a recent plaque dedication in honor of the late Larry Gilbert, who served as Steuben County Surveyor for 37 years.
“(Gilbert had a) love of farming, certainly, and love of the land and love of the parks and love of public service,” said Fred Wooley, a representative of Blue Heron Ministries.
Wooley knew Gilbert from this interaction along with Wooley’s time as a park interpreter at Pokagon State Park.
Blue Heron has been a partner of the Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve project. Blue Heron Ministries specialized in restoration efforts in the area.
Wooley pointed out that there are several pieces to keep in mind for land conservation: proper plants for the project, what works and what doesn’t, fire for landscaping and more.
“It’s all of these pieces that (Gilbert) recognized as a surveyor, he kept his eyes open for these pieces,” Wooley said. “You’ll see other premium nature reserves scattered throughout the town, the result of Larry’s work to bring these properties to the forefront. It’s those puzzle pieces. A lot of people are working with those puzzles and Larry was the one who kept those pieces and presented them.”
Larry Clemens, state director of The Nature Conservancy, described Gilbert as having a deep sense for conservation.
“Many people looked at Larry Gilbert as that surveyor that figured out how to make it all work for both people and nature,” Clemens said.
Gilbert’s monument can be viewed in the Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve along the Fish Creek Trail.
Junior Main Street exceeds goal for Auburn fountains
AUBURN — Junior Auburn Main Street has exceeded its goal in a fund drive to install water stations at Auburn parks.
J-AMS is a group of high school students who are committed to improving their local community. The group focuses on projects that impact the Auburn community and hopes to make an impact on the county’s facilities.
“While reviewing how we wanted to impact on our community, all our members agreed that our park facilities could benefit from some updating. We all have enjoyed utilizing everything the parks have to offer with our friends and families and agreed that it would be beneficial to update the water fountains to help ensure others visit longer and explore more of our wonderful community,” the group said in a news release. “With your support, 12 new water stations will be able to be incorporated into five area Auburn Parks.”
They were able to accomplish this by working with the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority, Patronicity in a program called CreatINg Places, a crowdfunding grant to make an impact in communities.
The kickoff for the grant was May 23 and ended on June 22 at 7 p.m. with a goal of raising $17,500 to be able to be awarded a grant match from IHCDA. The group raised over its goal and money still is coming in, said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
St. Martin’s Healthcare mobile clinic arrives
GARRETT — After months of waiting, St. Martin’s Healthcare’s mobile unit arrived June 1 with plans to bring it out into the community starting by the middle of July.
The mobile clinic will initially provide lab testing, access to electronic health records, mental health integration, specialized referrals and medication assistance, with hopes to expand the unit to provide dental services in the future.
The clinic’s goal in beginning this project with Mission Mobile in North Carolina was to raise $580,000 to cover the purchase of the refurbished unit, medical equipment, lab equipment, supplies, medications and electronic health records. Of that, $349,000 has been raised so far.
St. Martin’s Healthcare, located in Garrett, is a free clinic that has served the uninsured for 17 years. The clinic is open 35 hours a week and serves DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Trine engineering department ranked highlyANGOLA — A national website ranks Trine University’s Master of Science in Engineering Management program the third-best in the United States.
OnlineMastersDegrees.org includes more than 40 programs in its recently released Top Master’s in Engineering Management Online Programs rankings.
The website recommends the program for “engineers looking to gain mastery of corporate culture, finance, operations strategy and leadership.”
It notes that Trine’s asynchronous online class model and options to complete the program at a student’s own pace are ideal for non-traditional learners.
By the end of their program, the website states, students have gained similar knowledge to MBA graduates, but with a specific emphasis on the technical knowledge necessary for managing engineering teams.
“The MSEM is one of our more popular graduate degree programs because of its flexibility and focus on providing engineers the business and technical foundation to manage effectively,” said Brittni Heiden, executive director of academic operations for TrineOnline. “We’re grateful for this confirmation of the quality of our MSEM program.”
OnlineMastersDegrees.org provides user-friendly, research-backed content to help students find accredited online master’s programs that offer affordability, academic quality and study flexibility.
Indiana to receive $868 million for high-speed internet
Indiana will receive more than $868.1 million in federal high-speed internet funding, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s telecommunications wing announced earlier this week.
It’s part of a national pot worth more than $42.45 billion.
States must use the money to administer grant programs deploying or upgrading broadband networks “to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service,” according to a news release.
“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet service now — you will, thanks to President (Joe) Biden and his commitment to investing in America,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a news release.
“This is a watershed moment for millions of people across America who lack access to a high-speed Internet connection,” said Alan Davidson, assistant commerce secretary for communication and information. “… States can now plan their Internet access grant programs with confidence and engage with communities to ensure this money is spent where it is most needed.”
The initiative, dubbed the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, was created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Indiana will have 180 days to submit initial proposals for grant programs, but can submit as early as today. Once states meet their goals, they can use any remaining money on related broadband access, adoption and equity projects.
