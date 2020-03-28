Important County Government Addresses

LaGrange County Office Building: 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

LaGrange County Courthouse: 105 N. Detroit St., LaGrange

LaGrange County Annex Building: 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

LaGrange County Jail: 0875 S. S.R. 9, LaGrange

LaGrange County EMS: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange

County Government Contact Information

Assessor — Pat Monroe

A: County Office Building

P: 499-6318

Auditor — Kathy Hopper

A: County Office Building

P: 499-6310

Clerk — Bonnie Brown

A: Courthouse

P: 499-6372

Board of Commissioners

Members: Terry Martin, Larry Miller and Dennis Kratz

A: County Office Building

Circuit Court Judge — Bill Walz

A: LaGrange County Courthouse

Coroner — Ken Myers

A: LaGrange County EMS

P: 463-9493

County Council

Members: Charles Ashcraft, Ryan Riegsecker, Harold Gingerich, Peter Cook, Jeff Brill, Steve McKowen and Mike Strawser

A: County Office Building

P: 463-6314

Prosecuting Attorney — Greg Kenner

A: County Office Building

P: 499-6326

Recorder — Jennifer McBride

A: County Office Building

P: 499-6320

Sheriff — Jeff Campos

A: LaGrange County Jail

P: 463-7491

Superior Court Judge — Lisa Bowen-Slaven

A: Courthouse

Township Trustees

Bloomfield Township — William L. Pipher

A: 328 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

Home P: 463-3411

Work P: 463-3411

E: trustee@bloomfieldtownship.org

Clay Township — William F. Connelly

A: 1090 S. C.R. 00EW, LaGrange

Home P: 463-2750

Work P: 463-2166

E: publisher@lagrangepublishing.com

Clearspring Township — Melisa Eicheberger

A: 2750 W 200SLaGrange

P: 463-1696

Eden Township — Dawn Christner

A: P.O. Box 143, 226 Zook St., Topeka

Home P: 593-2045

Greenfield Township — Peggy Whitlock

A: 11775 E. C.R. 600N, Orland

Home P: 463-6511

Johnson Township — Amy McKowen

A: 4935 E 580SWolcottville

P: 499-1901

Lima Township — Terry Iannareli

A: P.O. Box 73, Howe

Home P: 585-9284

Milford Township — Bruce Bowman

A:4575 S 890E Wolcottville

Home P: 351-2011

Newbury Township — Brandie Fitch

A: P.O. Box 184, 365 E. Main St., Shipshewana

Home P:: 768-7330

E: newburytownshiptrustee@gmail.com

Springfield Township — Sherri Johnston

A: 9750 E 100N, LaGrange

Home P: 367-2362

VanBuren Township — Bruce Miller

A: 7010N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana

Home P: 768-9181

County boards

Alcoholic Beverage Board

Board of Zoning Appeals

Convention & Visitors Tax Commission

Economic Development Commission

Health Board

Library Board

Park & Recreation Board

Plan Commission

Plat Committee

Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals

Redevelopment Commission

Sewer Board

State Government Contacts

State Sen. Sue Glick (R), District 13

P: (317) 232-9400 or (800) 382-9467 during session

E: Senator.Glick@iga.in.gov

W: indianasenaterepublicans.com/glick

• Sen. Glick represents LaGrange and Noble

counties, as well as eastern

Kosciusko County, western Steuben

County and northwest DeKalb County.

State Rep. David Abbott (R), District 82

P: (317) 232-99816 or (800) 382-9841 during session

E: H82@iga.in.gov

W: www.indianahouserepublicans.com/members/general/david-abbott/

• Rep. Abbott represents all of Noble County and

portions of Allen, Elkhart, LaGrange

and Whitley counties.

State Rep. Denny Zent (R), District 51

P: (317) 234 -3827 or (800) 382-9841 during session

E: H51@iga.in.gov

W: www.indianahouserepublicans.com/members/general/denny-zent

• Rep. Zent represents most of LaGrange County and part of Steuben County.

Federal Government Contacts

Senator Todd Young

P: (202) 224-5623

A: 400 Russell Senate Office Building,, Washington, D.C., 20510

W: young.senate.gov

Senator Mike Braun

P: (202) 224-4814

A: B85 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington D.C., 20510

W: braun.senate.gov

Representative Jim Banks

P: (202) 225-4436

A: 1713 Longworth HOB

Washington D.C., 20515

W: banks.house.gov

Fort Wayne office

P: (260) 702-4750

A: 1300 S. Harrison St.,

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.