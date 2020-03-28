Important County Government Addresses
LaGrange County Office Building: 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange
LaGrange County Courthouse: 105 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
LaGrange County Annex Building: 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange
LaGrange County Jail: 0875 S. S.R. 9, LaGrange
LaGrange County EMS: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
County Government Contact Information
Assessor — Pat Monroe
A: County Office Building
P: 499-6318
Auditor — Kathy Hopper
A: County Office Building
P: 499-6310
Clerk — Bonnie Brown
A: Courthouse
P: 499-6372
Board of Commissioners
Members: Terry Martin, Larry Miller and Dennis Kratz
A: County Office Building
Circuit Court Judge — Bill Walz
A: LaGrange County Courthouse
Coroner — Ken Myers
A: LaGrange County EMS
P: 463-9493
County Council
Members: Charles Ashcraft, Ryan Riegsecker, Harold Gingerich, Peter Cook, Jeff Brill, Steve McKowen and Mike Strawser
A: County Office Building
P: 463-6314
Prosecuting Attorney — Greg Kenner
A: County Office Building
P: 499-6326
Recorder — Jennifer McBride
A: County Office Building
P: 499-6320
Sheriff — Jeff Campos
A: LaGrange County Jail
P: 463-7491
Superior Court Judge — Lisa Bowen-Slaven
A: Courthouse
Township Trustees
Bloomfield Township — William L. Pipher
A: 328 W. Michigan St., LaGrange
Home P: 463-3411
Work P: 463-3411
E: trustee@bloomfieldtownship.org
Clay Township — William F. Connelly
A: 1090 S. C.R. 00EW, LaGrange
Home P: 463-2750
Work P: 463-2166
E: publisher@lagrangepublishing.com
Clearspring Township — Melisa Eicheberger
A: 2750 W 200SLaGrange
P: 463-1696
Eden Township — Dawn Christner
A: P.O. Box 143, 226 Zook St., Topeka
Home P: 593-2045
Greenfield Township — Peggy Whitlock
A: 11775 E. C.R. 600N, Orland
Home P: 463-6511
Johnson Township — Amy McKowen
A: 4935 E 580SWolcottville
P: 499-1901
Lima Township — Terry Iannareli
A: P.O. Box 73, Howe
Home P: 585-9284
Milford Township — Bruce Bowman
A:4575 S 890E Wolcottville
Home P: 351-2011
Newbury Township — Brandie Fitch
A: P.O. Box 184, 365 E. Main St., Shipshewana
Home P:: 768-7330
E: newburytownshiptrustee@gmail.com
Springfield Township — Sherri Johnston
A: 9750 E 100N, LaGrange
Home P: 367-2362
VanBuren Township — Bruce Miller
A: 7010N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana
Home P: 768-9181
County boards
Alcoholic Beverage Board
Board of Zoning Appeals
Convention & Visitors Tax Commission
Economic Development Commission
Health Board
Library Board
Park & Recreation Board
Plan Commission
Plat Committee
Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals
Redevelopment Commission
Sewer Board
State Government Contacts
State Sen. Sue Glick (R), District 13
P: (317) 232-9400 or (800) 382-9467 during session
W: indianasenaterepublicans.com/glick
• Sen. Glick represents LaGrange and Noble
counties, as well as eastern
Kosciusko County, western Steuben
County and northwest DeKalb County.
State Rep. David Abbott (R), District 82
P: (317) 232-99816 or (800) 382-9841 during session
W: www.indianahouserepublicans.com/members/general/david-abbott/
• Rep. Abbott represents all of Noble County and
portions of Allen, Elkhart, LaGrange
and Whitley counties.
State Rep. Denny Zent (R), District 51
P: (317) 234 -3827 or (800) 382-9841 during session
W: www.indianahouserepublicans.com/members/general/denny-zent
• Rep. Zent represents most of LaGrange County and part of Steuben County.
Federal Government Contacts
Senator Todd Young
P: (202) 224-5623
A: 400 Russell Senate Office Building,, Washington, D.C., 20510
Senator Mike Braun
P: (202) 224-4814
A: B85 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington D.C., 20510
Representative Jim Banks
P: (202) 225-4436
A: 1713 Longworth HOB
Washington D.C., 20515
Fort Wayne office
P: (260) 702-4750
A: 1300 S. Harrison St.,
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.