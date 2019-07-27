Churubusco Elementary School Kindergarten

12 Elmer’s glue sticks

Four-pack 4 oz. or larger cans of Play-Doh

3 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 count)

Headphones (no earbuds)

Plain pocket folders with three prongs (1 red, 1 blue, 1 yellow; no plastic)

2 composition notebooks, wide rule

2 black Expo markers

1 pair Fiskars scissors

1 zippered nylon pencil pouch

First Grade

12 glue sticks

Scissors, pointed

2 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 count)

2 erasers (Pink Pearl)

12 #2 Ticonderoga pencils

3 heavy folders with pockets at the bottom (no plastic folders or prongs)

Crayola thick or thin line markers (8-10 per pack)

Three-hole-punched soft pencil pouch with clear window

Plastic school box

Clean sock or whiteboard eraser

Headphones/earbuds

2 large boxes of tissues

4 Expo whiteboard markers

Composition notebook

Quart baggies (girls)

Gallon baggies (boys)

Second Grade

12 glue sticks

Elmer’s glue

24 sharpened #2 Ticonderoga pencils

2 scissors

4 dry-erase markers

2 packs of Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

1” hard-covered three-ring binder

Pencil box

4 large Pink Pearl erasers

Large box of tissues

5 sturdy pocket folders

Headphones/earbuds

Quart size Ziploc bags (girls)

Gallon size Ziploc bags (boys)

2 composition notebooks

No Trapper Keepers or mechanical pencils

Third Grade

Crayons (48 count)

Scissors

Pencils, preferably Ticonderoga (no mechanical pencils)

8 glue sticks

2 70-sheet spiral notebooks

Three-hole zippered pencil pouch

4 plain pocket folders (1 red, 1 yellow, 1 green, 1 black)

Headphones

1” three view ring binder (hard cover)

Composition notebook

2 packs of four Expo markers

1 plastic folder three-hole-punched

Gallon bags (boys)

Quart bags (girls)

Colored pencils

Swim trunks for boys

one-piece bathing suit for girls

Do not send Trapper Keepers or pencil boxes

Fourth Grade

Crayons

Scissors

Multi-pack of whiteboard markers

#2 Ticonderoga pencils

4 glue sticks

Zippered pencil pouch (no boxes)

12” ruler (metric and standard)

8 double-pocket folders (1 green, 3 red, 1 blue, 1 yellow, 2 any color)

Colored pencils

2 large boxes of tissues

Loose leaf notebook paper

4 composition books

Quart size Ziploc bags (boys)

Gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)

Headphones

Elmer’s glue

1 large pink eraser

Optional: computer mouse

Do not send Trapper Keepers, pencil boxes, pens or mechanical pencils

Fifth Grade

Large pink pearl eraser

2 highlighters (1 yellow, 1 pink)

Colored pencils or crayons

Scissors

2 dry-erase markers

#2 pencils (no mechanical pencils or pens)

Zippered pencil pouch or box

1 bottle Elmer’s glue or 2 glue sticks

Headphones

Package of wide rule paper

2 composition notebooks

2 large boxes of tissues

Pocket folder

Trapper Keeper or accordion folder

4 plastic two-pocket folders

Optional: Computer mouse

