Churubusco Elementary School Kindergarten
12 Elmer’s glue sticks
Four-pack 4 oz. or larger cans of Play-Doh
3 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 count)
Headphones (no earbuds)
Plain pocket folders with three prongs (1 red, 1 blue, 1 yellow; no plastic)
2 composition notebooks, wide rule
2 black Expo markers
1 pair Fiskars scissors
1 zippered nylon pencil pouch
First Grade
12 glue sticks
Scissors, pointed
2 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 count)
2 erasers (Pink Pearl)
12 #2 Ticonderoga pencils
3 heavy folders with pockets at the bottom (no plastic folders or prongs)
Crayola thick or thin line markers (8-10 per pack)
Three-hole-punched soft pencil pouch with clear window
Plastic school box
Clean sock or whiteboard eraser
Headphones/earbuds
2 large boxes of tissues
4 Expo whiteboard markers
Composition notebook
Quart baggies (girls)
Gallon baggies (boys)
Second Grade
12 glue sticks
Elmer’s glue
24 sharpened #2 Ticonderoga pencils
2 scissors
4 dry-erase markers
2 packs of Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)
1” hard-covered three-ring binder
Pencil box
4 large Pink Pearl erasers
Large box of tissues
5 sturdy pocket folders
Headphones/earbuds
Quart size Ziploc bags (girls)
Gallon size Ziploc bags (boys)
2 composition notebooks
No Trapper Keepers or mechanical pencils
Third Grade
Crayons (48 count)
Scissors
Pencils, preferably Ticonderoga (no mechanical pencils)
8 glue sticks
2 70-sheet spiral notebooks
Three-hole zippered pencil pouch
4 plain pocket folders (1 red, 1 yellow, 1 green, 1 black)
Headphones
1” three view ring binder (hard cover)
Composition notebook
2 packs of four Expo markers
1 plastic folder three-hole-punched
Gallon bags (boys)
Quart bags (girls)
Colored pencils
Swim trunks for boys
one-piece bathing suit for girls
Do not send Trapper Keepers or pencil boxes
Fourth Grade
Crayons
Scissors
Multi-pack of whiteboard markers
#2 Ticonderoga pencils
4 glue sticks
Zippered pencil pouch (no boxes)
12” ruler (metric and standard)
8 double-pocket folders (1 green, 3 red, 1 blue, 1 yellow, 2 any color)
Colored pencils
2 large boxes of tissues
Loose leaf notebook paper
4 composition books
Quart size Ziploc bags (boys)
Gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)
Headphones
Elmer’s glue
1 large pink eraser
Optional: computer mouse
Do not send Trapper Keepers, pencil boxes, pens or mechanical pencils
Fifth Grade
Large pink pearl eraser
2 highlighters (1 yellow, 1 pink)
Colored pencils or crayons
Scissors
2 dry-erase markers
#2 pencils (no mechanical pencils or pens)
Zippered pencil pouch or box
1 bottle Elmer’s glue or 2 glue sticks
Headphones
Package of wide rule paper
2 composition notebooks
2 large boxes of tissues
Pocket folder
Trapper Keeper or accordion folder
4 plastic two-pocket folders
Optional: Computer mouse
