First Grade (no names on any items unless noted)

8 glue sticks

2 dozen plain yellow #2 pencils—sharpened

2 boxes 24 count crayons

2 boxes 8-count washable markers

1 pair pointed scissors with student name on them

1 9 x 12 flat-top clipboard with student name on it 1 regular sized box tissues

1 bottle of glue

2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks-each a different color

3 solid color plain pocket folders (I each of green, blue, yellow) with student name on them

8 fine tip dry erase markers

1 school box (approx. 8 x 5 1/2) — with name on it

1 box of 20 quart size SLIDER zippered bags

2 Highlighters

1 container disinfecting wipes

1 pair of comfortable, over-ear, headphones (not earbuds)

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes that tie or Velcro to be left at school—with student name on them. (no felt bottoms)

Second Grade

1 pair scissors pointed

2 boxes 24 count crayons

1 box 8 count washable markers

6 glue sticks

3 boxes PLAIN yellow #2 pencils— sharpened

2 big pink erasers

1 wood ruler (inch and centimeter)

School box (approx. 8” x 5 1/2”)

2 boxes of tissues

2 solid color, plain, pocket folders with prongs (red, blue)

2 packages of 4 dry erase markers—fine tip

2 yellow highlighters

1 pair of comfortable, over the ear headphones, NOT earbuds

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (No felt bottoms)

Book bag

BOYS: 1 box of gallon size zippered bags

GIRLS: I box of quart size zippered bags

Swim Suit (girls must have 1 piece) — month of swimming TBA

Third Grade

Pointed scissors

2 glue sticks

4 packages pencils—sharpened

1 poly folder

1 box colored pencils

1 box crayons (24 count)

2 large boxes tissues

Pencil box (8 1/2 X 5 1/2 X 2 1/2)

1 package wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

4 dry erase markers

BOYS ONLY: 1 box gallon size baggies

GIRLS ONLY: 1 box quart size baggies

2 pair of earbuds OR headphones

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Fourth Grade

Pencils –24 per student

Dry erase markers –colored- minimum of 2

Ruler—with both inch and centimeter units

Scissors

4 Glue sticks

Crayons

Colored pencils

Markers (optional)

Pocket folders-3 per student

Spiral notebooks-minimum of 3 per student

2 packages of loose leaf paper –wide ruled

2 packages of lined 3” x 5” white notecards

1 pair of earbuds or headphones

Highlighters—any color (minimum of 2)

Tissues—2 boxes per student

Computer mouse (for Chromebook)

Girls-1 box, sandwich-sized zip-lock storage bags

Boys-1 box, gallon or quart sized zip-lock storage bags

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Fifth Grade

3 packages #2 pencils sharpened

2 packages wide-ruled filler paper

1 pair 7” scissors

2 large box tissues

3 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (60 plus pages)

4 plain vinyl or plastic 2-pocket folders

1 pencil box or pouch to hold supplies

1 pair of earbuds with windup case

1 canister of Clorox wipes

PE shoes: clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Hickory Center

Kindergarten

1 four-pack black dry-erase markers

18 glue sticks

Box of tissues

8 24-count boxes of crayons

24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

Child’s scissors (no plastic blade)

One 9”x12” two-pocket folder

School box, plastic, preferably 9”x6”

1 box gallon zip plastic bags (20 or more)

1 box sandwich zip plastic bags (20 or more)

2 8-count classic washable marker sets

1” white 3-ring binder with view

Book bag (large enough to fit a folder into it)

1 box plain pencil-top erasers

Foldable or compact over-the-ear headphones

Gym shoes

First Grade

12 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

1 package pencil-top erasers

3 boxes 24-count crayons

1 pair scissors, pointed

9x12 clipboard

Box of tissues

3 pocket folders

Boys: 1 box of zip plastic bags (sandwich size)

Girls: 1 box of zip plastic bags (gallon size)

1 4-pack dry-erase markets

2 8-count set classic markers, thin or thick

6 glue sticks

2 12-count colored pencils

1 plastic school box, 9”x6”

1” white 3-ring binder

1 package 3x5 unlined index cards

1 composition book

1 pair of compact headphones

1 personal pencil sharpener

Gym shoes

Second Grade

16-count crayons

1 wooden ruler (inches and centimeters)

1 pair of scissors, pointed

24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

1 canister disinfectant wipes

12 glue sticks

1 plastic school box, 9”x6”

2 boxes of tissues

2 highlighters

Thin washable markers

Colored pencils

2 packages pencil-top erasers

4-pack dry-erase markers

Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size

Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size

1 pair earbuds

Gym shoes

Third Grade

Ruler (centimeter and inch)

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box of 12- or 24-county colored pencils

1 9”x6” school supply box

4 highlighters

1 pair scissors, pointed tip

6 glue sticks

6 pocket folders, 1 each of red, blue, green yellow, purple, black

2 boxes tissues

1 box of 12 fine-line markers

2 containers of disinfectant wipes

1 pair of earbuds

24 sharpened pencils

1 4-pack dry-erase markers

Gym shoes

Girls: 1 pack pencil-top erasers

Girls: 1 package wide-ruled filler paper

Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size

Boys: 1 12 oz. pump bottle of hand sanitizer

Boys: 1 package 4x6 ruled index cards

Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size

Fourth Grade

1 package #2 or mechanical pencils

4 glue sticks

2 small bottles of glue

Wide-ruled paper

1 box colored pencils

1 pencil zippered bag

2 colored pens

1 large box of tissues

1 pair of earbuds

Ruler (standard and metric)

Handheld pencil sharpener

1 package highlighters

1 pair of 7” scissors

1 two-pocket folder

4-pack dry-erase markers

2 canisters of wipes

3 packages of 3x3 sticky notes

6-pocket expandable file

Gym shoes

Doolin: 1 box quart zip plastic bags

Westhoff: 1 box sandwich zip plastic bags

Chapman: 1 box gallon zip plastic bags

Fifth Grade

1 package of #2 pencils or #2 mechanical pencils

1 handheld pencil sharpener (non-battery operated)

1 box colored pencils

1 4-pack dry-erase markers

2 packages wide-lined filler paper

Ruler (centimeter and inches)

1 pair of 7” scissors

2 glue sticks

1 small bottle of glue

1 zippered pencil bag

200 total 3x5 lined index cards

1 large box of tissues

1 wide-lined spiral notebook (60+ pages)

1 highlighter

Simple calculator

Red, black and blue pen

1 pair of earbuds

Gym shoes

Hickory Center PE Shoes: A clean well fitted non-slip rubber sole is required to be kept at school for PE shoes. Students must be able to effectively tie shoes or they must have Velcro. Please do not buy felt-bottom or slippery-sole shoes as students fall down often when wearing these types.

Huntertown Elementary

Kindergarten

5 boxes 24-count crayons

2- 10pk washable classic markers

2- 10pk thin washable classic markers

1 pkg 12-count colored pencils

24 glue sticks

1 plastic 3 hole punched zippered pencil pouch

3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)

2 large boxes of tissues

1-2 pocket fun folder-child’s choice

1 yellow plastic 2-pocket folder

1 orange plastic 3 pronged 2-pocket folder with prongs

1 red plastic 2-pocket folder without prongs

1 green 2-pocket folder with3 prongs

1 — 4 oz. washable glue

3 pkg – (100 ct) 3 x 5 index cards

1 box gallon size bags

1 box sandwich size bags

1 white 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover

1 black 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover

1 pair scissors

4 pk black dry erase markers chisel tip, Low Odor

1 pkg “fun” stickers

1 8 color watercolor paint set

Backpack –large enough for full size folders

Gym shoes: Velcro or Bungee only (no ties)

& must be kept at school

Headphones- NO ear buds please

First Grade

1 plastic school box

2 large pink erasers

6 glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear

1 pair scissors 5” (pointed)

3 boxes, 24-count crayons

4 black dry Erase markers (chisel tip))

2 pkg washable markers (classic colors, wide tip) 10 pack

2 dozen — #2 yellow pencils, sharpened

2 boxes of tissues

1 bottle washable glue

3 — 2 pocket folders: Purple, Orange

1 black 1” 3 Ring binder

2 wide ruled spiral notebook blue, red 70 ct.

Boys: 1 box gallon size bags 20 ct.

Girls: 1 box quart size bags 25ct.

Gym shoes: must stay at school

(Velcro preferred)

Headphones: must stay at school

(No earbuds)

Second Grade

3 Pronged folders

4 boxes 24-count crayons

Scissors 5”

2 pkg Colored pencils 7” sharpened12 pack

12” wooden ruler (inches & centimeters)

2 highlighters, chisel tip

6 — 2-pocket plastic folders:

(red, orange, blue, green, yellow, purple)

6 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow, black, purple

3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)

2 boxes of tissues 185 ct.

8 dry Erase markers (Black)

4 oz. glue

2 pkg markers, classic colors, Wide Tip,8/set

8 glue sticks

4 big pink erasers

School box (5”x8”)

1 Canister disinfecting wipes. Bleach Free, Lemon Scent 35ct

1 Sharpener, Pencil and Crayon, Dbl Barrel, Canister

Boys: 1 box of gallon size bags 20 ct.

Girls: 1 box of quart 25 ct.

1 Index cards 3x5 white 100 ct.

Book Bag

Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones over the Ear, NO EARBUDS Please and must stay at school

Third Grade

Scissors

2 – 1” view 3-ring Heavy Duty, White

4 glue sticks white washable

4 dry-erase markers chisel tip

5 highlighters, yellow, blue, green, pink, orange

4 pk. Large pink erasers

4 dozen- #2 pencils

4 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green

5 2 pocket folders: blue, red, yellow, green, purple

1 2 pocket folder, orange

8 ct box washable markers (classic colors)

24 ct crayons

12 ct colored pencils 7”, sharpened

12” ruler (with inches and centimeters) not Mr. Owen’s class

2 boxes of tissues 185ct.

1 container Disinfectant Wipes 35 ct.

School box (5”x8”) not Mrs. Zimmermann’s class

Scissors 5” Pointed tip

2 Black fine point sharpies

Girls: 3x5 white, ruled index cards

Boys: 1 roll .” Scotch tape w/ dispenser

Gym Shoes: must stay at school, 100%rubber soled only

1 set of ear buds with case or Headphones

No Mechanical Pencils

No Pencil Sharpeners

Fourth Grade

1 pkg washable markers

8 dry erase marker, black

5 WIDE ruled 70ct. spiral notebooks blue, red, green, yellow, purple

1 Composition notebook wide ruled 100 sheets black

1 WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper100ct

6 – 2 pocket folders

2 rolls Tape 3/4” x 650” w/ dispenser

Scissors 5”

4 oz glue

3 glue sticks washable, white

3 dozen- #2 Pencils

24 ct crayons

1 12ct Colored pencils

1 ink pen medium point, blue

1 box of tissues

1 container Disinfectant Wipes

1 pkg (100 ct) 3x5 lined index cards

1 pkg 3x5 index cards ruled 100 ct

1 pkg, (100 ct) Post-it Notes, 3X3

Girls: 1 box quart size plastic zip bags 25ct

Boys: 1 box gallon bags 20 ct.

Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones- NO ear buds please

Fifth Grade

Scissors 5” pointed

2 glue sticks, washable

1 box of markers, classic colors, wide Tip 8 ct.

2 boxes of tissues

6 plain 2 pocket folders blue, red, green, yellow, purple, black

1 2 pocket folder, orange

2 dozen- #2 sharpened pencils

1 box 12 ct. colored pencils

4 WIDE ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow

2 pkg. WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper, 100 pk

1 yellow highlighter chisel tip

Disinfecting wipes, 35 ct.

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones/Earbuds

