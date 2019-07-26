First Grade (no names on any items unless noted)
8 glue sticks
2 dozen plain yellow #2 pencils—sharpened
2 boxes 24 count crayons
2 boxes 8-count washable markers
1 pair pointed scissors with student name on them
1 9 x 12 flat-top clipboard with student name on it 1 regular sized box tissues
1 bottle of glue
2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks-each a different color
3 solid color plain pocket folders (I each of green, blue, yellow) with student name on them
8 fine tip dry erase markers
1 school box (approx. 8 x 5 1/2) — with name on it
1 box of 20 quart size SLIDER zippered bags
2 Highlighters
1 container disinfecting wipes
1 pair of comfortable, over-ear, headphones (not earbuds)
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes that tie or Velcro to be left at school—with student name on them. (no felt bottoms)
Second Grade
1 pair scissors pointed
2 boxes 24 count crayons
1 box 8 count washable markers
6 glue sticks
3 boxes PLAIN yellow #2 pencils— sharpened
2 big pink erasers
1 wood ruler (inch and centimeter)
School box (approx. 8” x 5 1/2”)
2 boxes of tissues
2 solid color, plain, pocket folders with prongs (red, blue)
2 packages of 4 dry erase markers—fine tip
2 yellow highlighters
1 pair of comfortable, over the ear headphones, NOT earbuds
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (No felt bottoms)
Book bag
BOYS: 1 box of gallon size zippered bags
GIRLS: I box of quart size zippered bags
Swim Suit (girls must have 1 piece) — month of swimming TBA
Third Grade
Pointed scissors
2 glue sticks
4 packages pencils—sharpened
1 poly folder
1 box colored pencils
1 box crayons (24 count)
2 large boxes tissues
Pencil box (8 1/2 X 5 1/2 X 2 1/2)
1 package wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
4 dry erase markers
BOYS ONLY: 1 box gallon size baggies
GIRLS ONLY: 1 box quart size baggies
2 pair of earbuds OR headphones
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Fourth Grade
Pencils –24 per student
Dry erase markers –colored- minimum of 2
Ruler—with both inch and centimeter units
Scissors
4 Glue sticks
Crayons
Colored pencils
Markers (optional)
Pocket folders-3 per student
Spiral notebooks-minimum of 3 per student
2 packages of loose leaf paper –wide ruled
2 packages of lined 3” x 5” white notecards
1 pair of earbuds or headphones
Highlighters—any color (minimum of 2)
Tissues—2 boxes per student
Computer mouse (for Chromebook)
Girls-1 box, sandwich-sized zip-lock storage bags
Boys-1 box, gallon or quart sized zip-lock storage bags
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Fifth Grade
3 packages #2 pencils sharpened
2 packages wide-ruled filler paper
1 pair 7” scissors
2 large box tissues
3 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (60 plus pages)
4 plain vinyl or plastic 2-pocket folders
1 pencil box or pouch to hold supplies
1 pair of earbuds with windup case
1 canister of Clorox wipes
PE shoes: clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Hickory Center
Kindergarten
1 four-pack black dry-erase markers
18 glue sticks
Box of tissues
8 24-count boxes of crayons
24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
Child’s scissors (no plastic blade)
One 9”x12” two-pocket folder
School box, plastic, preferably 9”x6”
1 box gallon zip plastic bags (20 or more)
1 box sandwich zip plastic bags (20 or more)
2 8-count classic washable marker sets
1” white 3-ring binder with view
Book bag (large enough to fit a folder into it)
1 box plain pencil-top erasers
Foldable or compact over-the-ear headphones
Gym shoes
First Grade
12 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
1 package pencil-top erasers
3 boxes 24-count crayons
1 pair scissors, pointed
9x12 clipboard
Box of tissues
3 pocket folders
Boys: 1 box of zip plastic bags (sandwich size)
Girls: 1 box of zip plastic bags (gallon size)
1 4-pack dry-erase markets
2 8-count set classic markers, thin or thick
6 glue sticks
2 12-count colored pencils
1 plastic school box, 9”x6”
1” white 3-ring binder
1 package 3x5 unlined index cards
1 composition book
1 pair of compact headphones
1 personal pencil sharpener
Gym shoes
Second Grade
16-count crayons
1 wooden ruler (inches and centimeters)
1 pair of scissors, pointed
24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
1 canister disinfectant wipes
12 glue sticks
1 plastic school box, 9”x6”
2 boxes of tissues
2 highlighters
Thin washable markers
Colored pencils
2 packages pencil-top erasers
4-pack dry-erase markers
Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size
Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size
1 pair earbuds
Gym shoes
Third Grade
Ruler (centimeter and inch)
1 box of 24 crayons
1 box of 12- or 24-county colored pencils
1 9”x6” school supply box
4 highlighters
1 pair scissors, pointed tip
6 glue sticks
6 pocket folders, 1 each of red, blue, green yellow, purple, black
2 boxes tissues
1 box of 12 fine-line markers
2 containers of disinfectant wipes
1 pair of earbuds
24 sharpened pencils
1 4-pack dry-erase markers
Gym shoes
Girls: 1 pack pencil-top erasers
Girls: 1 package wide-ruled filler paper
Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size
Boys: 1 12 oz. pump bottle of hand sanitizer
Boys: 1 package 4x6 ruled index cards
Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size
Fourth Grade
1 package #2 or mechanical pencils
4 glue sticks
2 small bottles of glue
Wide-ruled paper
1 box colored pencils
1 pencil zippered bag
2 colored pens
1 large box of tissues
1 pair of earbuds
Ruler (standard and metric)
Handheld pencil sharpener
1 package highlighters
1 pair of 7” scissors
1 two-pocket folder
4-pack dry-erase markers
2 canisters of wipes
3 packages of 3x3 sticky notes
6-pocket expandable file
Gym shoes
Doolin: 1 box quart zip plastic bags
Westhoff: 1 box sandwich zip plastic bags
Chapman: 1 box gallon zip plastic bags
Fifth Grade
1 package of #2 pencils or #2 mechanical pencils
1 handheld pencil sharpener (non-battery operated)
1 box colored pencils
1 4-pack dry-erase markers
2 packages wide-lined filler paper
Ruler (centimeter and inches)
1 pair of 7” scissors
2 glue sticks
1 small bottle of glue
1 zippered pencil bag
200 total 3x5 lined index cards
1 large box of tissues
1 wide-lined spiral notebook (60+ pages)
1 highlighter
Simple calculator
Red, black and blue pen
1 pair of earbuds
Gym shoes
Hickory Center PE Shoes: A clean well fitted non-slip rubber sole is required to be kept at school for PE shoes. Students must be able to effectively tie shoes or they must have Velcro. Please do not buy felt-bottom or slippery-sole shoes as students fall down often when wearing these types.
Huntertown Elementary
Kindergarten
5 boxes 24-count crayons
2- 10pk washable classic markers
2- 10pk thin washable classic markers
1 pkg 12-count colored pencils
24 glue sticks
1 plastic 3 hole punched zippered pencil pouch
3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)
2 large boxes of tissues
1-2 pocket fun folder-child’s choice
1 yellow plastic 2-pocket folder
1 orange plastic 3 pronged 2-pocket folder with prongs
1 red plastic 2-pocket folder without prongs
1 green 2-pocket folder with3 prongs
1 — 4 oz. washable glue
3 pkg – (100 ct) 3 x 5 index cards
1 box gallon size bags
1 box sandwich size bags
1 white 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover
1 black 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover
1 pair scissors
4 pk black dry erase markers chisel tip, Low Odor
1 pkg “fun” stickers
1 8 color watercolor paint set
Backpack –large enough for full size folders
Gym shoes: Velcro or Bungee only (no ties)
& must be kept at school
Headphones- NO ear buds please
First Grade
1 plastic school box
2 large pink erasers
6 glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
1 pair scissors 5” (pointed)
3 boxes, 24-count crayons
4 black dry Erase markers (chisel tip))
2 pkg washable markers (classic colors, wide tip) 10 pack
2 dozen — #2 yellow pencils, sharpened
2 boxes of tissues
1 bottle washable glue
3 — 2 pocket folders: Purple, Orange
1 black 1” 3 Ring binder
2 wide ruled spiral notebook blue, red 70 ct.
Boys: 1 box gallon size bags 20 ct.
Girls: 1 box quart size bags 25ct.
Gym shoes: must stay at school
(Velcro preferred)
Headphones: must stay at school
(No earbuds)
Second Grade
3 Pronged folders
4 boxes 24-count crayons
Scissors 5”
2 pkg Colored pencils 7” sharpened12 pack
12” wooden ruler (inches & centimeters)
2 highlighters, chisel tip
6 — 2-pocket plastic folders:
(red, orange, blue, green, yellow, purple)
6 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow, black, purple
3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)
2 boxes of tissues 185 ct.
8 dry Erase markers (Black)
4 oz. glue
2 pkg markers, classic colors, Wide Tip,8/set
8 glue sticks
4 big pink erasers
School box (5”x8”)
1 Canister disinfecting wipes. Bleach Free, Lemon Scent 35ct
1 Sharpener, Pencil and Crayon, Dbl Barrel, Canister
Boys: 1 box of gallon size bags 20 ct.
Girls: 1 box of quart 25 ct.
1 Index cards 3x5 white 100 ct.
Book Bag
Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones over the Ear, NO EARBUDS Please and must stay at school
Third Grade
Scissors
2 – 1” view 3-ring Heavy Duty, White
4 glue sticks white washable
4 dry-erase markers chisel tip
5 highlighters, yellow, blue, green, pink, orange
4 pk. Large pink erasers
4 dozen- #2 pencils
4 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green
5 2 pocket folders: blue, red, yellow, green, purple
1 2 pocket folder, orange
8 ct box washable markers (classic colors)
24 ct crayons
12 ct colored pencils 7”, sharpened
12” ruler (with inches and centimeters) not Mr. Owen’s class
2 boxes of tissues 185ct.
1 container Disinfectant Wipes 35 ct.
School box (5”x8”) not Mrs. Zimmermann’s class
Scissors 5” Pointed tip
2 Black fine point sharpies
Girls: 3x5 white, ruled index cards
Boys: 1 roll .” Scotch tape w/ dispenser
Gym Shoes: must stay at school, 100%rubber soled only
1 set of ear buds with case or Headphones
No Mechanical Pencils
No Pencil Sharpeners
Fourth Grade
1 pkg washable markers
8 dry erase marker, black
5 WIDE ruled 70ct. spiral notebooks blue, red, green, yellow, purple
1 Composition notebook wide ruled 100 sheets black
1 WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper100ct
6 – 2 pocket folders
2 rolls Tape 3/4” x 650” w/ dispenser
Scissors 5”
4 oz glue
3 glue sticks washable, white
3 dozen- #2 Pencils
24 ct crayons
1 12ct Colored pencils
1 ink pen medium point, blue
1 box of tissues
1 container Disinfectant Wipes
1 pkg (100 ct) 3x5 lined index cards
1 pkg 3x5 index cards ruled 100 ct
1 pkg, (100 ct) Post-it Notes, 3X3
Girls: 1 box quart size plastic zip bags 25ct
Boys: 1 box gallon bags 20 ct.
Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones- NO ear buds please
Fifth Grade
Scissors 5” pointed
2 glue sticks, washable
1 box of markers, classic colors, wide Tip 8 ct.
2 boxes of tissues
6 plain 2 pocket folders blue, red, green, yellow, purple, black
1 2 pocket folder, orange
2 dozen- #2 sharpened pencils
1 box 12 ct. colored pencils
4 WIDE ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow
2 pkg. WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper, 100 pk
1 yellow highlighter chisel tip
Disinfecting wipes, 35 ct.
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones/Earbuds
