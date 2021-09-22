AUBURN — Rebecca Taylor died much too young on May 29, 2020.
The Auburn native and 2012 DeKalb High School graduate battled drug addiction and died of a Fentanyl overdose at the age of 26.
Earlier this month, her big sister, Rachel Voelkel organized a virtual 5k run/walk — Rebecca’s Run — to remember Rebecca and to give hope to those who are battling the same disease “”Becca” fought for many years.
“Rebecca took a pill she thought was Percocet, however, it was straight Fentanyl,” Voelkel shared in the registration information. “According to the CDC and DEA, Fentanyl is being mixed with heroin or other counterfeit prescription pills and being sold unknowingly to the user. Fentanyl is an epidemic and if Becca’s story can save one life, then we as her friends and family can find comfort in this information.
“No one wants to be an addict. There are a lot of men, women, and teenagers who are addicts without the same support Becca had, and their chances for recovery without support are slim. That is why I wanted to create a fundraiser in honor of Becca to help others with their road to recovery,” Voelkel wrote.
Some 75 people participated in the event from all over the state and beyond, according to Voelkel. On Saturday, family members presented $4,070 to Serenity House Inc. to be used for indigent assistance. Serenity House Inc. provides transitional living (recovery homes) for those men and women who have made the vital decision to become free from the bondage of alcohol and or drugs.
Voelkel said she chose to send all donations Serenity House, a foundation that helps make recovery possible with 11 homes located in Auburn, Warsaw, Albion and Plymouth for men and women. Their highly structured environment and programs are designed to facilitate a spiritual transformation that will enable residents to lead a happy, useful and productive life, free from alcohol or drugs.
Voelkel describes her sister as a friend you could always count on — when sober.
“Becca had her highs and lows, but man, she was such a good-hearted person. She was the best granddaughter and actively helped take care of our sick grandmother dying of Alzheimer’s disease,” she said.
She was so helpful as an aunt, making the drive to Goshen and Lafayette whenever she could find the time to help Rachel with the kids — nephews Owen and Oliver who miss her greatly.
“My mom and dad, Shawn and Preston Taylor, did everything they could to help Becca with her fight against addiction, but ultimately addiction won. In our minds, we know God won, he took Becca home and ended her suffering,” Voelkel added.
“If Becca’s story can give one person a fighting chance at recovery and a happy, sober life, then we know we did our work here on earth,” she adds.
More information can be found at serenityhouseinc.org.
