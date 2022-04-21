PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb vs. Bishop Dwenger at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Goshen, 4:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Elkhart at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Angola at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Whitko, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine in Indiana Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Calvin, 4 p.m.
