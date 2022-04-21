PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb vs. Bishop Dwenger at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble at Goshen, 4:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Elkhart at Angola, 6 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Angola at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.

Whitko at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Whitko, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine in Indiana Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Calvin, 4 p.m.

