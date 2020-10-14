ANGOLA — When Angola’s City Engineer Amanda Cope first went to college after graduating from Angola High School, she was sure she wanted to be an architect.
Attending Ball State University as an architecture major and a member of the track and field team, she quickly found that architecture was a lot more right-brained than she had anticipated, something that her analytical, mathematically inclined left brain didn’t love the way she’d hoped.
“Once I realized it wasn’t for me, I switched my major into the business school,” Cope said.
From that switch, she holds a bachelor’s degree in finance. It’s one of several degrees and licenses that Cope now holds.
After graduating, she spent a couple of years working in the finance sector before quickly realizing that it required a lot of cold-calling, something she isn’t cut out for, and she knew it wasn’t something she would do for the rest of her life.
It was time to come back to Angola to get that civil engineering degree her mom had told her back in high school she should really be pursuing instead of architecture.
“At age 24, I went back to school to study engineering,” she said.
Looking back on her childhood, she said she was always analytical and enjoyed math classes and classes in engineering design. She was always the child playing with Legos, building things and enjoying being outdoors.
This time, she was pursuing her education at Tri-State University, now Trine University, in Angola. Once that was completed, she went onto completing a master’s degree at Purdue University.
“I would have gone to school forever,” said Cope. In total, she spent nine years in college.
Staying close to home has always been important to Cope, as she is a very family-oriented person. The Steuben County area is one she has always loved and she lives by the motto of family first.
“With the exception of college, I’ve always lived here,” she said.
For awhile, Cope worked in Fort Wayne for a private consulting firm doing design projects. She commuted from Angola to Fort Wayne daily for the job for three years, until she finished her professional engineer licensing.
“I had always wanted to come back to Angola to work,” she said.
When an opening came up in the wastewater treatment department, Cope decided to apply and was the hired in for the job. She made it very clear early on that her eventual goal was to become the city engineer.
“Engineer was always my goal,” she said. “I really looked up to (past city engineer) Bill Boyer.”
She jumped in with both feet once Boyer retired, as her first major project in the city was the East Maumee Street reconstruction project. Though difficult, Cope called it a great learning experience learning to deal with the public, businesses and coordinating the closure of a major roadway.
“It was horrible at the time, but it was great to start on,” she said. “If I could do that, I knew I could do it all.”
She was no stranger at that point to work for the city, though, as she’d done a few in-house design projects while working in the wastewater department. Those projects, she said, were rewarding to get to do because she got to put her stamp on them, making good use of the education she had worked long and hard on.
Cope has never lost that athletic side of her, as she has coached at Trine University since 2004 in the same track and field events she once competed in; shot put, discus and hammer throw.
“It was never in the original plans to coach,” Cope said. “I was burnt out after college and thought I would be done with sports.”
That changed when she was approached to help after a throwing coach had left mid-season. She was asked by some coaches at the university that she knew to help finish out that season.
“I really like it a lot,” Cope said. “I like working with that 18-22 or so age group, seeing them work and develop.”
Over the years, Cope said she’s has some really top notch athletes come into the program and it’s been fun and rewarding to watch them compete at that level.
“There’s a lot to say for student athletes that want to compete and not get paid at all for it,” she said. “You get invested and really want to see their success.”
Student-athletes at Trine are not on scholarships, she said, so they are truly competing for the love of the sport.
She has also worked with local middle and high school aged girls that have considered pursuing throwing events.
“I try to be an advocate for them,” she said. “I try to help those younger girls feel like they do have a place in throwing and that it’s ok to do it, to put in the work.”
Cope’s words of advice for young women that want to pursue engineering or any other science, technology or math related career field is to go for it and never be afraid to be the only female in the group.
“Its ok, especially as you get older, because you won’t be treated any different,” she said. “If you enjoy it and put in the work, you will be successful at it.”
She also encourages women interested in STEM careers to not hide their own voices.
“Be the outgoing, outspoken one,” she said. It’s not a negative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.