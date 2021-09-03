AUBURN — The 50th anniversary collector-car auction during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Friday looked like none that came before it.
Vehicles of all types and ages were crossing the RM Auctions stage as usual at Auburn Auction Park, south of Auburn, with auctioneers calling out bids in their familiar chants.
Gone, however, were many of the trappings that surrounded previous sales. Only five food vendors operated in the parking lot behind the auction arena, which in past years offered dozens of dining options.
Further back, the grounds lay empty where a car corral for private sales and a giant swap meet of parts and memorabilia once spread across several acres.
Swap meet vendors this year relocated to the new Auburn Americana show on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds near downtown Auburn.
Also missing were the volunteers who in the past drove cars across the auction stage in a project to raise money for the Auburn Lions Club.
The scale of the show looked more like the park’s smaller spring sales of the past, with crowds smaller than typical for the Labor Day weekend events that began in 1971.
RM Auctions listed 175 vehicles scheduled for bidding Friday, with 176 more on the chart for today. The rest of the lineup consisted of parts, vintage signs and memorabilia.
The company had reported 500 cars for sale in the pandemic-affected 2020 event and had offered 600 in 2019. Ten years ago, in its second year operating the sale, RM Auctions reported 1,200 cars for sale.
At its peak in the late 1990s, the founding Kruse International auction company’s sales at the site reported taking bids on more than 2,000 vehicles.
The most expensive vehicles in Friday’s lineup failed to sell. A bid of $220,000 on a 1939 Rolls-Royce Phantom III fell short of the owner’s wishes. RM Auctions had estimated its sale price at $280,000 to $320,000. An offer of $182,500 failed to buy a bright-red 1971 Maserati coupe, although the auctioneers said it was close to what the seller wanted.
Speculation abounds that this will be the last auction at the site. J.T. Fisher Properties of Auburn has filed plans with local zoning authorities to develop the Auburn Sports Complex on the property. It would feature baseball and soccer fields, and the spacious main auction building would be renovated to house basketball courts.
J.T. Fisher Properties’ proposed purchase of the park is not final, however, and in 2019, a truck auction company’s plans to buy the property fell through, with RM Auctions then continuing its sales in 2020 and this year.
