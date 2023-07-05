Eight people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Heather L. Bonham, 43, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested near home on a warrant alleging a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 22, of the 500 block of North C.R. 745W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image.
• Carlos Gomez, 22, address not listed, arrested on Lake James on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Stanley W. McKee, 60, of the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested at home on charges of felony contempt of court and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 37, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• James P. Richter, 39, of the 100 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, arrested on Broad Street at Hardy Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph M. Rizo, 33, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Broad Street at Hardy Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
• Venus A. Vanholt, 28, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 350N, arrested on Broad Street at Hardy Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.