Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Delialah P. Almond, 38, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Sonya C. Austin, 56, of the 300 block of Mulberry Street, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft/embezzlement.
• Lindsay A. Burk, 39, of the 4300 block of C.R. 32, Waterloo, arrested on Mill Street at McKinley Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jason A. Jeffrey, 47, of the 3600 block of Logan Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Colin B. King, 22, of the 11000 block of Bittersweet Dells Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 425W at C.R. 50N, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Steven B. McNaughton, 63, of the 4100 block of West Orland Road, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 40, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Bridgett M. Nash, 46, of the 100 block of Marion, Barryton, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Skyler R. Rottger, 29, of the 300 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Trina A. Smith, 33, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jeffrey A. Suski, 52, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on C.R. 275N at Lane 250 Lake James, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
