ANGOLA — The second service of the summer at the Powers Church will be held Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m.
The Pokagon Pitchpipers will provide a wonderful evening of gospel music in the barbershop style. Jeremy Jones, pastor of the Columbia, Ohio Church of Christ will give the devotional talk. Sharon Crager and the Friends of the Powers Church will serve ice cream after the service. The public is invited to attend.
The Powers Church is a local historic site that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been restored to its original condition by a committee of interested people.
The church features the original oak floors and wainscoting, wood stoves, pump organ, wallpaper and furniture. Kerosene lamps will provide the lighting for the service in keeping with the 1876 atmosphere.
The church was originally built as a “Free Community Church” and was nondenominational. It was eventually affiliated with the Methodist Church and a circuit minister held services at the church for several years. Regular services ceased in the 1920’s, but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950’s.
A Rededication service for the church will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. The Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines will present a sacred and patriotic program. Mike Hesterman, pastor of The Metz Christian Church will be the speaker. An ice cream social will follow this service at the Metz Christian Church. A Christmas service will be held on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.
The church is located eight miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20 on Old Road 1.
An offering will be taken to enable further restoration of the church. For more information call 668-5908.
