TODAY

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Angola, Central Noble, East Noble and Lakeland at Penn Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton vs. Clinton Christian in fifth-place game of Lakeland Christian’s Cougar Classic at Grace College, 10 a.m.

Fremont Classic

Semifinal, Jimtown vs. Lake Station, 3 p.m.

Semifinal, Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola and Lakeland at Elkhart Holiday Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

East Noble at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.

DeKalb and Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Women, Trine vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire in semifinal of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Churubusco at East Noble, 2:30 p.m.

Angola at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Goshen Tournament

DeKalb vs. Mishawaka, 11 a.m.

East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m.

DeKalb vs. Goshen, 2:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. Mishawaka, 2:30 p.m.

PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University, MTI Center

West Noble vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 9 a.m.

Lakeland vs. Concord, 10:30 a.m.

West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, noon

Fort Wayne North Side vs. Concord, 1:30 p.m.

Northrop vs. Elkhart, 3:30 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Fort Wayne South Side, 5 p.m.

Northrop vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne South Side vs. Elkhart, 8 p.m.

Fremont Classic

Third-place game, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

