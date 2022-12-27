TODAY
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
Angola, Central Noble, East Noble and Lakeland at Penn Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton vs. Clinton Christian in fifth-place game of Lakeland Christian’s Cougar Classic at Grace College, 10 a.m.
Fremont Classic
Semifinal, Jimtown vs. Lake Station, 3 p.m.
Semifinal, Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola and Lakeland at Elkhart Holiday Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
East Noble at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.
DeKalb and Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Women, Trine vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire in semifinal of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Churubusco at East Noble, 2:30 p.m.
Angola at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen Tournament
DeKalb vs. Mishawaka, 11 a.m.
East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m.
DeKalb vs. Goshen, 2:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. Mishawaka, 2:30 p.m.
PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University, MTI Center
West Noble vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 9 a.m.
Lakeland vs. Concord, 10:30 a.m.
West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, noon
Fort Wayne North Side vs. Concord, 1:30 p.m.
Northrop vs. Elkhart, 3:30 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Fort Wayne South Side, 5 p.m.
Northrop vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side vs. Elkhart, 8 p.m.
Fremont Classic
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
