GARRETT — School lunch prices for elementary and secondary Garrett-Keyser-Butler students will increase by 10 cents in 2020-2021 school year, following a vote at Monday’s school board meeting.
Lunch charges will be $3.50 for adults in both buildings, $2.50 for elementary and $2.60 for high school students. Reduced-price lunches will cost 40 cents.
The cost for breakfast will remain the same at $2.10 for adults, $1.25 for students and free for students on reduced rates.
Donations amounting to $850, including $350 from the Railroader Cafe for caps and gowns and $300 for After Prom were approved. The United Way of DeKalb County donated $1,000 for COVID-19 hygiene items for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start.
Board members approved the second readings of student handbooks for all three buildings, and athletic handbooks for the middle and high school during Monday’s session.
Also approved Monday were:
• a 2020-2021 Region 8 ESC food services bid award;
• 2020-2021 textbook fees;
• Disposal of G-K-B and Head Start worthless personal property and the sale or transfer of G-K-B and Head Start personal property; and
• G-K-B Head Start vision and mission statements, program philosophy, grievance policy and the impasse procedure, and personnel policies.
An amendment removing bus transportation language from the tuition transfer application was approved.
Policies due to COVID-19 were approved following the board waiving the second reading.
The retirement of Holly Custer as district school bus driver was also approved.
Board member Tami Best thanked administrators and Superintendent Tonya Weaver for making graduation special for seniors.
“I have only heard positive feedback” on social media, she said. “I am happy they get to do something special.”
Board member Larry Getts thanked district treasurer Brittany Reed for working on the textbook fees and thanked the food service employees for all the work they are doing to provide meals for families. He especially thanked those who remain behind the scenes who don’t get to see the “graciousness and gratitude of those receiving food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.